Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You know a vibrator is special when it sells out in 72 hours—and that’s exactly what happened when Brooklyn-based sexual wellness company Dame released the Arc G-Spot Vibrator ($115; dameproducts.com) earlier this year.

Arc, the brand’s first foray into products for internal penetration, was created after surveying 1,000 women about their bedroom preferences. The responses revealed that 72% of women use the same toy for both internal and external stimulation a.k.a. the same vibrator to arouse the clit and g-spot. The discovery led Dame to reimagine a good G-spot vibrator as a toy that could effectively target both areas—and the Arc was born.

It has the classic elements of a typical G-spot vibrator: an arched construction that conforms to the body’s natural curve and a powerful motor that sends waves of good vibrations to the backside of the clitoris. But unlike most vibes, which just have a bulbous head, the Arc also has a beaked ridge to target the clitoris. We know: It doesn’t sound sexy, but reviewers say this small tweak is what ensures this toy hits “all the right spots.”

Well, that along with 5 different vibration patterns that play at 5 intensity levels. Not to mention, it’s the perfect length and angle for users to have complete control over the toy. This makes it easy to test out different movements like rotating the toy around or rocking it against the body. And all this experimentation leads to serious results: A reviewer wrote the vibrator was so good at its job that they actually squirted.

Image zoom Dame

Another reviewer added: “The size and shape is perfect. I thought I knew where my G-spot was, and then this product actually told me.”

And if you’ve gotten this far wondering why we’re writing about a sold out vibrator, worry not. The Arc just restocked for the first time after flying off the shelves 6 months ago. That means you can finally snag the popular toy again along with a free stain-resistance zip pouch. But you’ll want to act fast: If history is any indication, this vibrator won’t be in stock for much longer.