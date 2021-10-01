After my first go-around with the Dame Aer, I stared at my ceiling, open-mouthed, in awe of what this little toy could do. "Oh," I thought. "So this is what people are talking about when they say 'mind-blowing orgasms.'" It was the epitome of an aha moment, and to my surprise, I registered that I'd actually never had an orgasm before. To be clear, this isn't by fault of my ex, or any of the partners that came after him—only 18% of women orgasm from penetration alone, according to a 2018 study.