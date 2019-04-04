What two things should you never have sex without? A condom and consent. Now, an Argentinian sex toy company has come up with a way that's supposed to combine the two. The brand has created the world’s first “consent condom,” which is wrapped in a package that requires four hands to open.

The company, Tulipán, posted videos to Instagram that show how it works. The package appears to have a series of circles spread out along its outer edges, four of which need to be pressed in at the same time to open the box. The box reads, “If it’s not a yes, it’s a no.”

RELATED: These New Self-Lubricating Condoms That Last for 1,000 Thrusts Will Transform Your Sex Life

We love the idea of this product, and we're thrilled that consent is finally getting the recognition it deserves. But we have to admit, we are a little skeptical about how effective this condom would really be. Couldn’t someone just maneuver their hands so they could press in all four buttons on their own? And do people who assault others really care about condoms, anyway?

Regardless, we give Tulipán major props for experimenting with new ways to prevent sexual assault. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say nearly one in every five women have experienced completed or attempted rape in their lifetimes.

“Tulipán has always spoken of safe pleasure, but for this campaign we understood that we had to talk about the most important thing in every sexual relationship—pleasure is possible only if you both give your consent first,” said a spokesperson for Tulipán's ad agency, BBDO, in a statement obtained by Adweek.

Tulipán has been distributing the consent condoms for free at bars in Buenos Aires. As of now, they’re not available on the company’s website, but they should reportedly be available later this year.

RELATED: When Can My Partner and I Start Having Sex Without a Condom?