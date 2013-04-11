Every year, 3 million women in the U.S. have unintended pregnancies either because they skipped contraception or used it improperly.

If you dread having to make the difficult, life-altering decisions that come with an unplanned pregnancy, it’s not too late—there are “morning after” and now even “week after” emergency contraceptives.

Here are seven things to consider after having unprotected sex, including your options in terms of emergency contraception.

RELATED: Your Birth Control Should Probably Change as You Get Older—These Are the Best Options in Your 20s, 30s, and 40s