Sex is supposed to be all about pleasure, not pain. But injuries from getting it on are more common than we think, Donnica Moore, MD, a Chester, New Jersey–based gynecologist and president of Sapphire Women's Health Group, tells Health. "We don’t have data on it because when people go to the ER for a sex-related injury, they usually don't say sex is how it happened," she explains. "They’ll very often say that they fell."

Considering all the bumping and grinding that goes on during sex, it's no surprise that injuries sometimes occur—from next-day soreness in sensitive orifaces to more serious issues requiring a 911 call and an ambulance. Read up on the 10 most common sex injuries according to doctors who treat them, plus how to heal if they happen to you and then make sure they don't strike again.