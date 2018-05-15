The Top 10 Celebrities Americans Fantasize About When They Masturbate

People are marveling over Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy...in the bedroom. According to a new survey, the films’ stars—Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt—are among the top five men Americans fantasize about when they masturbate.

Sex toy company TENGA surveyed 13,000 men and women between the ages of 18 and 74 across the world to learn more about their habits and attitudes toward sex. Among the many fascinating findings was a ranking of the celebs people in the U.S. fantasized about the most during a solo sex session.

Along with Hemsworth and Pratt, the other men rounding out the top five were Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, and Tom Cruise. As for the ladies, Americans said they preferred to masturbate to Beyonce, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and two Kardashian-Jenner sisters: Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner. (Not necessarily together, as far as we can tell.)

In addition to sharing their celebrity inspo, 84 percent of Americans told the survey takers that they do masturbate. And while 47% “think it would benefit society to talk more openly about sexuality,” 55% also admitted that masturbation is something they never talk about. But hey, now we know what a lot of people are imagining when they do engage in solo action!