What’s better than an orgasm? An orgasm with double the intensity, multiplying the amazing sensations you feel and leaving you in awe of the depth of pleasure the female body is capable of.

While a two-for-one orgasm may sound like a unicorn of a sexual experience, it’s very much a real thing. In fact, experts have dubbed it a "blended orgasm," and any woman can achieve it. Here's what blended Os are all about, and how to start experiencing them.

What exactly is a blended orgasm?

“A blended orgasm is one that occurs from stimulation to both the back and front of the clitoris,” Laurel Steinberg, PhD, a New York City–based clinical sexologist and relationship therapist, tells Health. “It’s a combined sensation that comes simultaneously from both ends.”

Yep, your clitoris has two ends. The clitoral glans may look small from the outside, but what you see is just the tip of the iceberg. There are over 8,000 nerve endings within the entire clitoris, most of which extends back into your body and is situated alongside the vagina.

Think of it as looking like a wishbone—with the G-spot, the dime-shaped erogenous zone about half an inch inside your vagina on the front wall—as the spot where the clitoral body splits. Touch or stroke the G-spot with a finger, toy, or penis, and you’re actually stimulating the area where the urethral sponge and the internal clitoral body split into two roots that are about four inches long, Megwyn White, sexual wellness expert and director of education at sex toy company Satisfyer, tells Health. “We refer to this area as part of the clitoral network."

Despite all the pleasure zones down there, only 18% of women orgasm from penetration alone, according to one recent study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy. More than 36% of women, on the other hand, said that clitoral stimulation was necessary to have an orgasm during intercourse.

With the blended orgasm, it doesn’t have to be about one of the other, though. “Stimulation from both sides can yield a more intense orgasm that can [also] be felt even deeper within the body, instead of more in the front at the external part of the clitoris,” says Steinberg. When you have a blended O, all that stimulation might trigger involuntary movements within your body and contractions within the pelvic floor. You might also be so aroused, you squirt—aka, experience female ejaculation.

Perhaps the best part of the blended orgasm is that any woman is capable of having one. “Like everyone with a head can have a headache, everyone with a clitoris can have it stimulated both internally and externally,” says Steinberg.

How to have a blended orgasm

Chasing a blended O is always easier said than done. Besides the usual musts for an orgasm—being super relaxed, having open communication with your partner—some other things will help make a blended orgasm part of your bedroom repertoire.

First, make sure your partner (or you, if you're having a solo session) is actually touching and stroking both ends of the clitoris, the outer part between your labia and the inner part at your G-spot. “If you’re having intercourse, that covers the internal part; then the external part of the clitoris can be stimulated by fingers, or with a sex toy that hits both the inner and outer clitoris, like a Rabbit vibrator,” says Steinberg.

Any face-to-face position (such as missionary) that allows your partner's body to rub the external part of your clitoris while you're having penetrative sex can help you experience a blended O as well. So can any other position in which you partner can reach around front during intercourse and stimulate your clitoris with a finger or two (woman on top, spooning).

This kind of double stimulation will get you close to a blended orgasm. But to cross that finish line, you need to breathe. “Your breath helps spark the vagus nerve,” advises White. The vagus nerve links your brain to your visceral organs, including the heart, lungs, and digestive system, and is also connected to the voice, tongue, and the muscles of the face. “When you activate the 8,000-plus nerve endings of the clitoris, [the sensations are] channeled through the vagus nerve into the visceral body and can feel like a very deep surrender and neurological surge,” she explains.

As with any orgasm tip or trick, there’s really only one way to find out what works for you: practice, practice, and more practice. Once you experience the power of a blended orgasm, you may insist on having them every time you hit the bedroom.

