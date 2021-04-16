Vibrator-Sale-Ella-Paradis-Better-Love-Better-Touch
This Pebble-Shaped Vibrator Will ‘Rock Your World’— and It’s 90% Off
Its unique design hugs your body like a little spoon for targeted clitoral stimulation.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Fun fact: The clitoris is the only organ whose sole purpose is pleasure. Yet people still ignore it when trying to bring themselves or a partner to orgasm. But with the help of the Better Love Better Touch Vibrator ($20, was $198; ellaparadis.com), you'll never forget to pay attention to the clit again.
The sex toy is designed to fit like a little spoon against the labia (the outer lips of the vagina). Its extended tip and grooved edge then deliver targeted vibrations to the clitoris, so it's "perfect for zoning right in" on the sweet spot, according to a satisfied customer. Once you get the vibrator perfectly nestled against the body, another shopper says it's the "gift that keeps on giving."
The best-selling toy also sets itself apart in its simplicity. There's only one button and a single vibration mode, so you spend less time trying to find your ideal settings and more time embracing the pleasure. Plus, its "nugget" size ensures it easily slips into your preferred position. Lay on top of it, like one reviewer suggests, or sandwich it between a partner for an enhanced couples' romp.
Another reason to be obsessed is the toy's silky silicone exterior. It not only feels luxurious against the skin, but it also makes the toy easier to clean. That's because the waterproof material is nonporous, so it's less likely to hold onto bacteria. Simply apply your favorite sex toy cleaner and rinse—it's that easy.
Credit: Ella Paradis
To buy: Better Love Better Touch Vibrator, $20, was $198; ellaparadis.com
Even more impressive? The "five-star toy" is currently on sale for just $20 as part of Ella Paradis' Deal of the Week. It's a rare opportunity to score the pleasureful pick for 90% off—but it only lasts until Sunday, April 18.
Reviewers would probably attest that the toy is worth the investment even when it isn't on sale. They raved about every aspect of the toy, from its low noise level to its discreet design—think less dildo, more modern art. One shopper wrote there hasn't been a "single moment" of disappointment since they purchased their Better Touch Vibrator, while another says using the mini toy is like the "sun lighting up" their whole world (although we're pretty sure they're just describing the Big O).
You don't have to take their word for it, though: The vibrator comes with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee to ensure the petite sidekick can get you fully satisfied. But considering one reviewer could only summarize their experience as "yes, yes, yes"—well, we don't think it'll be an issue.
Ready to "rock your world"? Shop the Better Touch Vibrator at Ella Paradis for just $20.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.