These sex toys scored 5-star ratings for triggering intense sensations, amazing orgasms, and more.
If you’re looking for the perfect vibrator, you could scroll through Amazon’s 6,000+ options for sex toys—which can be pretty overwhelming. Or you could just go with the vibrators that earned five-star status from women who report the most sexual satisfaction.
Who are we talking about? Women who sleep with women. Seriously, research has found that lesbians climax more often during sex than straight women do. And that’s where the toys below come in. All are beloved by women who identify as lesbian or bisexual and blissfully vouch that their pick is the best when it comes to experiencing amazing orgasms and intense sensations.
1
Satisfyer Pro 2
“I need clitoral stimulation to climax. While I love climaxing via oral, sometimes I want my partner’s face and mouth closer to my own. That’s where the Satisfyer Pro 2 comes in. Usually I’ll hold the toy where I need or want it with one hand, and then I'll hold my partner close with the other. It’s a really intimate position that allows me to orgasm.” —Sam B
2
PlusOne Personal Massager
“I identify as a bisexual woman. I consider myself a bit of a sex toy nerd, and am always looking for new bedside gadgets. Recently, I’ve started using plusOne personal massager with my partner. I like that the spherical head provides nice dispersed vibrations that don’t get dulled when pressed against skin. It’s also super easy to hold when using it on someone else. And I like that it’s made of silicone, which eases the clean-up process.” —Molly W.
3
IntiMD Magic Wand Plus
“The vibrations on this toy are the best! They’re strong, rumbly, and fabulous. This isn’t for people who really prefer milder and/or more focused vibrations. The Magic Wand delivers strong vibes that are diffused via the head—which is the size of a tennis ball. I’ve used it solo and with partners who also enjoy clitoral stimulation.” —Carol Queen, PhD
4
Dame Products Fin Vibrator for Fingers
“Ready for a long list of things I love about the Fin? It’s small, it’s cute, it can be used during penetration, it easily fits between two bodies, and it gives me lots of control because it’s attached to my fingers. Oh, and it’s pretty powerful for such a little vibe!” —Amanda C.
5
Njoy Pure G Spot Metal Wand
“My favorite sex toy is the Pure Wand by Njoy. It's a super accessible toy that's easy to use even if you have a large belly or shorter arms. Made from stainless steel, it can be used in any opening you desire. It's a curved wand made for easy insertion, and all I really need to do is rock it back and forth to achieve orgasm. Many folks I've suggested this toy to have come back with rave reviews and even shared that it made them squirt for the first time.” —Chaya Milchtein, 24
6
Calexotics Impulse Intimate E-Stimulator Wand
“I’ve never understood why like 75% of all sex toys are so phallic looking. It’s always really frustrated me! So when I found this cute purple one, I was thrilled by how not-like-a-penis it is. My partner and I use this all the time because we both like moderate-intensity clitoral stimulation, and this vibrator delivers.” —Courtney B.
7
Le Wand Rechargeable Vibrating 10-Speed Wand Massager
“The Le Wand might be my favorite thing I own. During sex, it rocks my world. Not during sex, it massages my back and traps. What else could you want in bedside companion?” —Taylor B.