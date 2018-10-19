The 10 Best Vibrators for Couples to Use Together

Behold our best picks—just don't wake the neighbors when you try them.
Most women think of their vibrator as a super pleasurable substitute for when their partner isn't around, or if they're living the single life at the moment. But this and other sex toys can make magic in the bedroom when you're with a significant other too.
“These toys can make a couples' sex life more fun and exciting,” says sex educator Bianca Alba, MPH. For starters, demo-ing a toy gives your partner an idea of the strokes and touches you really dig. Also, a sex toy can give you the chance to try a new sensation or type of play, surprising you with how great it feels.
While you might be intrigued about bringing one between the sheets on a special occasion, you don’t need to save them for red-letter dates like Valentine’s Day or your anniversary. “Sex toys shouldn't be considered a novelty item,” says certified sex educator Logan Levkoff, PhD. “There is something to be said for using an enhancement that ensures orgasm and pleasure for both parties” on a regular basis, she adds.
Ready to play? Here, the experts we spoke to share their top recommendations for vibrators and toys two can enjoy together.
1
Lelo Nea 2
Penis-in-vagina intercourse may lead to a climax for men, but a far lower percentage of women can orgasm through penetrative sex alone, says Alba. To get clitoral stimulation during sex, she recommends this waterproof, rechargeable toy. “It’s small, beautifully designed, and a great shape for nestling against the clitoris during intercourse,” she says.
2
Frisky Finger Bang-Her Vibe
This wallet-friendly toy straps onto your finger—or your partner’s. The secure fit means there’s no chance of the toy slipping off, resulting in fumbling during a moment of passion, says Anne Hodder, ACS, a multi-certified sex educator. She likes it for the “super easy access to anywhere that could use some vibration stimulation.”
3
Jimmyjane Form 2 USB Massager
Simple clitoral stimulators are an ideal starting place if you’re new to sex toys, says Sunny Rodgers, clinical sexologist, certified sex coach, and ACS-certified sex educator. This version can be used on the clitoris (of course) but also on all sorts of other erogenous zones, says Rodgers. She describes the Form 2 as compact and malleable. “The flexible ears can be used to pinch nipples, earlobes, the clitoris, or labia. It’s also petite and can easily be used to caress either partner anywhere on their bodies,” Rodgers says. (Toes, inner thighs… you get the picture.)
4
Je Joue Mio Penis Ring
If sometimes sex is a bit too speedy–ending before you can climax–consider having your partner use a penis ring, which helps men last longer, says sex educator Kait Scalisi, MPH. This one is her favorite, she says, “because it’s super stretchy and quiet and generally stays put.” The vibrations will help you orgasm faster too, she adds. “[That helps] close the time gap that happens with a lot of couples.”
5
Trojan Vibrations Vibrating Pulse Intimate Massager
If you—or your partner—are feeling a bit shy about introducing a toy, this small, vibrating wand from Trojan might be the perfect pick. “It’s easy to use, multi-setting, and doesn't feel like something intrusive,” says Levkoff.
6
Magic Wand Original
This is the toy every couple should own, says Alba. Here’s why: The classic “offers some of the strongest vibrations of any vibrator on the market.” While it’s too large to maneuver in certain sex positions, “it is an excellent choice for women who cannot achieve a clitoral orgasm from less intense stimulation,” she says. (There’s a rechargeable, cord-free version if you don’t want to be tethered to an outlet—it’s just a bit pricier.)
7
Dame Products Fin Vibrator
Small, non-phallic vibrators can be good options if your partner is nervous or a bit uncomfortable about sex toys, says Scalisi. The Fin doesn’t look like competition for a penis, basically. “Fin is a finger toy that turns your beau’s hands into a vibrator,” she says. “It enhances all sorts of sexy time, from steamy make-out sessions to intercourse.”
8
Je Joue Mimi Soft Clitoral Stimulator
Hodder describes this toy as “surround sound for your clitoris,” and doesn’t that sound... wonderful?! Don’t be fooled by the petite size of this pebble-shaped vibe: Hodder says it’s super rumbly and powerful, fitting easily between you and your partner during sex. “The tip has a soft bit of give to it, so the harder you press it into yourself (if you’re into that sensation), the more it sort of melds around your body.”
9
NJoy Pure Wand
Alba recommends this wand if you want to explore G-spot stimulation. “This toy offers two different sized ends that provide deep internal sensations and can help women find their G-spot. It can also be used for male prostate stimulation,” she adds. (Or try one of these five positions for G-spot orgasms!)
10
LifeStyles Amuse Bullet Massager
“A vibrator you can put in your pocket or bag has lots of fun applications,” points out Rena McDaniel, sex therapist for LifeStyles Condoms. (Maybe it's time to try that bathroom quickie you've fantasized about?) She recommends the brand’s own small and discreet massager, saying couples can use it to add a little something extra to a sexual experience.