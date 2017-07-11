The Best Vibrators You Can Buy On Amazon

See what all the buzz is about.
We get it: Rolling up to your local sex shop to purchase a vibrator isn’t exactly the most low-key errand to run (especially if it's your very first sex toy). But thanks to modern technology, you can purchase a quality vibrator without ever leaving your bedroom. To make your shopping even easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best vibrators on Amazon, according to very satisfied users. Here are six top-rated picks that will have you saying “YES”, ASAP.
RELATED: 6 Reasons Masturbation Should Be Part of Your Self-Care Routine
1
Womanizer Pro40 Sensual Pleasure Enhancer
The details: Using its "PleasureAir" technology, this vibrator lightly stimulates just the right parts of your clitoris without direct touch. Magical orgasms? Sign us up.
5-star review percentage: 78%
What the reviews say:
"You need this...like yesterday." —Megan Brown
"All I can say is OMG I love this." —Laura A. Devito
"I love it! It feels amazing and is so addictive and I love that it is rechargeable so it cuts down on waste. The power is wonderful and it doesn't give out midway like other battery operated toys. Definitely worth every penny." —Amazon Customer
"I had this item in my cart for quite some time due to the price. Don't let that deter you, this product is well worth it." —J. M.
2
Odeco Wireless Remote Control Vibrating Silicone Bullet Egg
The details: This compact vibrator is made of soft silicone, rechargeable, and controlled by a wireless remote control—we'll just let your imagination give you a hint on the potential hands-free benefits.
5-star review percentage: 69%
What the reviews say:
"This is the remote controlled toy I'd hoped all the other ones I've bought were (and I've owned a half dozen or so). The feel, the size, the quality, the reliability, and the clean up is all exactly what we hoped for. We ordered this about three weeks ago and have used it 6-8 times since it arrived. So far it has worked every time and has been completely perfect." —Lestan Gregor
"Love that it is wireless between the controller and the vibe. It works really well and am very happy with the product!" —J.Berks
"Can I just say, wow. This was the first toy my girlfriend and I had tried and couldn't be happier with the purchase. We both loved the power of it. This bullet may be tiny but it packs one hell of a punch." —Brandon
3
Zemalia Doris Remote Control Vibrating Silicone Bullet Egg
The details: This discreet vibrator is made with waterproof, environment-friendly silicon—so you can feel extra great about the purchase.
5-star review percentage: 76%
What the reviews say:
"I am very pleased with this toy I love the color and how small it is. It is very discreetly packaged with a black wrapping so you cannot see what's inside. It is made nicely and comes with with five different vibration patterns/settings." —Denek
"If your looking for a simplistic bullet vibe, you've found it! Its powerful for its size and its also discreet." —Britte89
"Wow!!! that's about all I have to say [about] this little bullet. This was a mind blowing experience and I was definitely not expecting much out of this massager; man, am I glad I was wrong?? Awesome quality, fits perfectly, and the remote is nothing short of magical." —Maggie and Me
4
Lyps Hummingbird Massager
The details: With a whopping 50 vibration settings, this massager is designed to cater to your every need. The medical-grade silicon material is smooth and soft to the touch. And thanks to its easy USB charger, there’s no need to stress about running out of pleasuring power.
5-star review percentage: 71%
What the reviews say:
"Quality product. Delivers ample vibration with many pattern options. Nice size and texture. I love the USB rechargeable battery. Even has a nice carrying case. For this price you can not beat it." —Kelly Palace
"VA VA VA VROOOOMMM... ITS POWERFUL, it needs no batteries, it's the ultimate toy, for alone time or together alone time." —Crystal Morris
"I've had many sub par vibrators but this one is definitely worth the money." —Espie
5
IMO Vibrating G-spot Vibrator
The details: This vibrator is all about finding that sweet spot. Thanks to its signature "rabbit style" design—which maximizes stimulation on your vagina and clitoris—along with 35 vibration modes, this vibrator aims to satisfy all types of preferences.
5-star review percentage: 80%
What the reviews say:
"5 out of 5 would recommend. Provides fantastic, powerful vibrations and stimulations. Bonus is it's waterproof and rechargeable." —MariAntoinette
"This thing is incredible! Easy to charge, fairly quiet, multiple settings and vibrating speeds. The lights are really pretty too. The material it's made of is very soft. Love it!” —Sabrina Marie
"Perfectly shaped and contoured to address all the important areas and a variety of settings to choose from based on your tastes. It's fairly easy to hold and easy to clean. I like to think of this as my quickie tool. You can keep it hidden or out in the open and it can also help liven things up between your partner." —M. Lindahl
6
Magic Wand Massager
The details: First created back in the '80s, the Magic Wand Massager continues to be a crowd pleaser. Originally marketed as a back massager (throwback to Sex and the City, anyone?), the countless reviews confirm this nifty wand can do much more than just ease sore muscles.
5-star review percentage: 72%
What the reviews say:
"TMI warning: I've never orgasmed before. Been sexually active for 10 years. This right here will change your world." —Jackie
"I bought this for my girlfriend who was having trouble finding a product, other than me, that would work for her. On the first use, she went from zero to OMG in less than a minute." —Amazon Customer
"Bravo. That is all." —Robin Dickey
7
Svakom Cathy Vibrator
The details: Made from 100% body-safe silicone, this vibrator is ultra soft and waterproof.
5-star review percentage: 87%
What the reviews say:
"This toy is easily one of the best, high-quality toy vibrators I’ve ever purchased, it may just be the best toy vibrator ever! It’s 100% worth every penny of the price." —Bettina
"Five Stars! Works great. Easy to operate and clean. Easy to clean and charges fast. Feels high end. Definitely recommend!" —Jeffery Nelson