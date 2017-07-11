The Best Vibrators You Can Buy On Amazon

The details: This compact vibrator is made of soft silicone, rechargeable, and controlled by a wireless remote control—we'll just let your imagination give you a hint on the potential hands-free benefits.

5-star review percentage: 69%

What the reviews say:

"This is the remote controlled toy I'd hoped all the other ones I've bought were (and I've owned a half dozen or so). The feel, the size, the quality, the reliability, and the clean up is all exactly what we hoped for. We ordered this about three weeks ago and have used it 6-8 times since it arrived. So far it has worked every time and has been completely perfect." —Lestan Gregor

"Love that it is wireless between the controller and the vibe. It works really well and am very happy with the product!" —J.Berks

"Can I just say, wow. This was the first toy my girlfriend and I had tried and couldn't be happier with the purchase. We both loved the power of it. This bullet may be tiny but it packs one hell of a punch." —Brandon