5 Sex Positions That Make It Easy to Play With His Balls

Family jewels. Nuts. Beanbag. Boys. Sack. Testicles have plenty of colorful nicknames, yet they're an often ignored male erogenous zone. And while not all guys enjoy having their balls touched, many do—whether it's light caressing, soft nibbling, or firmer, rougher manhandling

“A lot of people think about someone's reactions to the pain of getting hit in the testicles and are scared of hurting their partner,” Alicia Sinclair, sex educator and CEO of erotic toy company b-Vibe, tells Health. “But that reaction is a testament to the exorbitant amount of nerve endings in one’s testicles and how highly sensitive that area can be in sexual play.”

If you and your partner want to experiment with ball play, plenty of positions make that possible. These five are the ones our favorite sex experts recommend.

Classic cowgirl

The woman on top position no only lets you control the speed and depth of the action, but it also gives you access to his testicles. “In a sitting-up cowgirl position, it's easy to twist your torso and grab his balls,” Gigi Engle, a certified sex coach and educator with o.school, tells Health. You can gently cup them or massage them, depending on your partner's preference.

If twisting is uncomfortable for you, try reverse cowgirl, which will allow you to reach between your legs for instant ball access, clinical sexologist Patti Britton, PhD, co-founder of SexCoachU.com, tells Health.

Oral sex on him

Going down on your partner puts his testicles front and center, so it's a perfect position for playing around and experimenting with what he likes, says Britton. Use your hand to massage his balls while you lick his penis, then switch and put your hand around his shaft while licking and nibbling his boys. This position is also incredibly visual for your partner, which adds another layer of excitement, she says.

You can also try teabagging—when you dip your partner's balls in and out of your mouth, says Sinclair. “It’s a very common position for ball play.” You can use your hands to play with your partner's shaft simultaneously, or you can reach between your legs and pleasure yourself.

Doggy style reach-around

Doggy style typically puts your partner in control; by reaching around for his balls, you can switch things up. “When your partner is penetrating you from behind, reach back and between your legs to touch their testicles,” suggests Sinclair. “This is easiest if you lean forward and put your weight on one arm, and use the other for play.” Woof.

69 plus

“69 gives incredible access to your partners bells, while also giving you physical stimulation, Jill McDevitt, PhD, resident sexologist at sex toy emporium CalExotics, tells Health. Engle suggests sideways 69: Lie down on your sides so you have oral acccess to each other's genitals. As the action gets going, have your partner lift a knee or legs so you can kiss and lick his balls as well, she says.

In addition to using your mouth and hands, you might try adding a mini vibrator. “Lube it up, and then slide it up and down your partner's scrotum between the two testicles,” suggests McDevitt.

Toying with testicles

If you already know your partner loves having his testicles played with and you need a new trick or two up your sleeve, consider experimenting with toys meant to stimulate balls. “Ball rings and testicle toys are great because your partner can turn nearly any position into one that centers the testicles,” says McDevitt. A small vibrator or ball ring, which fits around the testicles, are fun options.

