5 Sex Positions Everyone Was Trying in 2019

Like every year, 2019 was full of new wellness trends. Self-care stole the spotlight, body hair made a comeback, screen time got called into question, and the list goes on. There's one thing, however, that's older than any fad diet or feel-good ritual: sex. And that's for good reason, too. Sex reduces stress, helps you sleep, burns calories, and of course brings you plenty of pleasure.

Still, certain sex positions stand out in some years more than others, and of the dozens we published here at Health over the last 12 months, a handful struck us as especially steamy, empowering, or just plain creative. We’ve rounded up five of the best, so you can make sure your 2019 goes out with a bang (literally).

Lazy Sunday

This year was all about making time to slow down, and Lazy Sunday was exactly what everyone needed. For this position, you lie down on your sides and face each other, then scoot super close and place your leg over your partner's leg so they can penetrate you. “You both have control over some movement, but this setup reduces your partner’s ability to pound too fast,” Nicole Prause, PhD, research scientist at Liberos, previously told Health.

Two lazy dogs

Another position that's all about unwinding in slow-mo: This doggy-style variation has you lying flat on your stomach, with your partner spread out against your back on top of you. “They can keep their arms extended in a push-up position or rest on their elbows, whichever is most comfortable,” Lisa Finn, a sex educator at sex toy emporium Babeland, previously told Health. You can zone out and let your partner take charge of the speed, or you can give them a break and move your hips in circles while they stay still.

Woman on top plank

2019 was the year of female empowerment, and this move brings that energy to the bedroom. “Instead of the usual woman on top position that has you straddling your partner with your knees mostly bent, distribute your weight evenly on your forearms with your knees bent at a 45- to 90-degree angle resting on the bed between your partner’s hips and chest,” Jacqui Olliver, psychosexual relationship specialist at End the Problem , previously told Health. This should allow you to maintain a steady rhythm, moving in and out and up and down, without getting too tired and missing out on some serious orgasmic action.

Up and over

Spooning never goes out of style, but when it starts to feel too same-old, this tiny tweak can make a huge difference. While your partner is in the big spoon position, throw your upper leg back over their legs. “That will change the angle of penetration and make room for more rubbing and grinding with hands and toys,” Toronto-based Jess O’Reilly , PhD, Astroglide’s resident sexologist, previously told Health. Plus, your leg will sort of enclose theirs, cutting down on their range of motion so their thrusts become shorter and faster.

Countertop me

Taking it out of the bedroom was a big sex position trend this year, and so was deep penetration. This position hits the spot for both. Sit on either the kitchen island or a table with your legs dangling over the edge. Your partner should face you and stand between your legs, grabbing your hips and sliding inside of you. “You can lean back, but keep your legs wide open to give your partner deep access,” Mackenzie Riel, sex expert with sex toy online store TooTimid, previously told Health. Or lean so far back you can prop yourself up on your elbows and enjoy the view...and how amazing it feels.

