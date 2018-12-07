9 Sex Positions Everyone Was Trying in 2018

Every year we explore a new batch of health trends, and 2018 was no different. We delved into healing crystals, CBD oil, the keto diet, and much more. Yet year after year, there’s one thing that never goes out of style: sex. And hey, why would it? Sex reduces stress, helps you sleep, burns calories, and (obviously) brings you unparalleled pleasure.

Still, certain sex positions do steal the spotlight each year, and of the dozens we published here at Health over the last 12 months, a handful struck us as especially steamy, female-friendly, or boundary-pushing. We’ve rounded up 9 of the best, so you and your partner can finish the year the right way.

RELATED: 5 Simple Sex Positions You Actually Haven't Tried Yet

The sidecar

We like classic 69 as much as the next person, but this updated version is so much better. Both partners lie down on their sides with their heads between each other’s legs for some serious oral action. “Being side-to-side instead of on top of each other not only makes it easier to breathe, but it also takes the strain off of your necks (use pillows for extra comfort) and allows for incorporating hands, since you won't need them to support your body weight,” Lisa Finn, a sex educator at sex toy emporium Babeland, previously told Health.

Kneeling wheelbarrow

Sometimes you want to get a workout in while you get it on. Sweating together is sexy, but who doesn’t want to burn some extra calories too? This move makes that happen. Start in the traditional doggy style position, but have your partner grasp your legs just above your knees and lift them one at a time. Once they've lifted your legs, prop yourself up on your hands, kind of like you’re planking. You’ll get your heart rate up while enjoying the same deep penetration you get from doggy style.

RELATED: 7 Intimate Sex Positions That Will Bring Couples Closer

Over the armrest

Every now and then you just need to get out of the bedroom, but figuring out how to position yourself comfortably on the couch can be awkward. That’s where this doggy style move comes in. Lean over the armrest, and have your partner enter you from behind. You’ll have plenty of soft cushioning to use for support as things start to heat up. This version of doggy style also takes the pressure off your knees (a common drawback of from-behind action), meaning you can make the pleasure last even longer.

Wow-me woman on top

This position is exactly what you need on days when your boobs look or feel extra big, and you’re just dying to show them off. With your partner reclining on their back while you start riding them, you'll reveal an incredible view of your rack bouncing up and down with each thrust. Try arching your back to keep the girls out of reach, then when you’re done teasing, tell your partner to prop up so they can put his mouth on them. The feel of wet lips on your nipples will make your spine—and other areas—tingle with pleasure.

RELATED: The 5 Best Sex Positions for G-Spot Orgasms

Modified missionary

Grab some fluffy pillows and put them under your butt as you lie on your back, propping your hips up. Then bend your knees and place your feet flat on the bed. Those pillows will put your partner at a higher angle than usual when your partner enters you. And if he tilts his pelvis upward even more, his penis will run against the front of your vaginal wall and G-spot with each motion. It’s the perfect position for when you're in the mood for a G-spot orgasm.

Clitoris maximus

Missionary gets a bad rap, but this variation of it is way more exciting. The partner on top should evenly distribute their weight on the bottom partner while resting their head over that person’s shoulder. “The top person slides up and down while keeping as much body contact as possible, which is great for clitoral stimulation,” August McLaughlin, author of Girl Boner: The Good Girl’s Guide to Sexual Empowerment, previously told Health.

RELATED: 5 Sex Positions You Can Do With Your Clothes On

The rocking horse

Next time you have an urge to take control in the bedroom, have your partner sit cross-legged and lean back, using a wall or hands for support. Then kneel over their lap, hugging them with your thighs, and lower yourself down until they’re inside of you. This puts you in charge of speed and depth of penetration without a ton of aggressive thrusting. “Plus, this position has excellent clitoral access and it’s great for female G-spot stimulation,” Rachel Wright, a sex expert and marriage and family therapist in New York City, previously told Health.

The from-behind back rub

Doggy style is extra arousing for guys, which means it can be easy for him to get excited and go too fast, knocking the satisfaction factor down a notch for you. Set the pace by taking your clothes off, lying face-down on the bed, and having him give you a slow and sensual back massage. Let him use his hands to rub everything from your shoulders down to your butt. This will give both of you time to build the connection and desire you need to make it a steamy session...and when penetration happens, it won't be long before you both reach orgasm.

Lotus love

If you’re craving a face-to-face connection but you’re tired of missionary, try this yoga-inspired position. Sit in a cross-legged hug, with one person on the other’s lap. Wrap your arms and legs around each other and move your bodies back and forth. Getting all tangled up in each other's bodies will make you feel closer than ever. Not to mention, this position is so comfortable yet crazy arousing, you can go slow and let the chemistry build and build.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter