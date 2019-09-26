Comfy and soft for hot and dirty action
Amazing sex is all about comfort and access—so you can try out new touches and strokes, position your bodies at tricky but crazy-hot angles, and sustain the action for longer without feeling sore the next day. The easiest way to do this? Bring the right sex pillows into your bedroom.
“Sex pillows are firm cushions that are made to support your bodies so that you can more comfortably get into position,” sex educator Alex Fine, co-founder and CEO of sex toy emporium Dame Products. tells Health. Sex pillows and sex wedges (basically a firm, wedge-shaped pillow) are designed to prop up body parts like your stomach, back, butt, and pelvis, yet they're also super comfy for when you want to bask in the afterglow and drift off to sleep.
Sure, any old couch cushion might do the trick. But sex pillows are specifically made for bedroom action; they're durable and often have covers that are easy to toss in the wash. (Because, you know, great sex can get a little messy.) Here are the five best sex pillows recommended by our favorite experts.
1
Liberator Wedge Intimate Sex Positioning Pillow
“When it comes to sex pillows and wedges, no company makes them as well or has been making them as long as Liberator,” sex educator Sarah Sloane tells Health. Composed of high-density foam and about the size of a standard throw pillow, this firm, triangle-shape cushion is one of the company's most popular and versatile products. The thick edge is perfect under your butt when you want deeper penetration during missionary. You can also lean over the wedge during doggy-style or anal, taking the pressure off your hands or torso and giving your partner more access to your body.
Require clitorial stimulation to climax? She suggests placing a small clitoral vibe on the cushion and grinding against it while your partner thrusts. Any palm-shaped vibe like the Le Wand Point ($125; lewandmassager.com) or the Lelo Nea ($99; lelo.com) will work well for this.
2
Dame Pillo
Sheathed in a cute indigo cover and relatively small for a sex pillow, Pillo is designed for booty as well as other bedroom activities—such as reading, lounging, or as your coziest chair on a WFH day. “Many sex wedges come in flashy, eye-popping packages, but we wanted to create something you could keep out and don't have to put it away between uses,” says Fine. The cover is also removable.
Grab it the next time you’re on the receiving end of oral sex; it elevates your clitoris just enough so your partner can tease it with their mouth while lying down. The Pillo also makes your G-spot more accessible during oral, if you're in the mood for dual stimulation.
3
EMPHY Inflatable Position Sex Pillow
This soft, expandable, inflatable wedge is perfect for folks on a budget or for those who travel often; it collapses and folds into a book-size square. (Vacation sex is the best sex, after all.)
“Inflatable sex pillows are typically better for smaller-bodied folks," advises Sloane. "For bigger-bodied folks and people looking for a higher-quality sex accessory, I’d recommend something made out of high-density foam, instead." Consider this a great option for missionary with your legs high in the air. The angle of the wedge and soft fabric make elevating your legs easier and provide more support.
4
Evercharm Half Moon Pillow
If you love from-behind sex, this pillow is for you. It's in a semicircle shape, and the flocked design ensures that you won't slide off during fast in-and-out thrusts. It's inflatable, machine-washable, and waterproof, so you can use water- or silicone- based lube with reckless abandon. The downward angle will prop up your hips and butt, so your partner can hold on as they take charge of the action.
5
Liberator Ramp and Wedge Combo
This two-piece combo set isn’t quite a pillow, but Sloane swears by it. “You can pair the ramp and wedge together in different ways to find the angle and support that work best for you and your partner,” she vouches. Thanks to the microfiber cover, the two pieces lock into each other and won’t slip, so you can experiment without worry, she adds. They're a great duo for woman-on-top positions: Have your partner lean back on the ramp, using the wedge for neck and head support. Next, climb on top and take complete control of how deep, fast, and sustained the penetration is.