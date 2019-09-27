5 Sex Benches That Will Transform Your Relationship

You may never go back to doing it on a mattress again.

September 27, 2019
Back in May, girlfriends Cara Delevinge and Ashley Benson were seen lugging a box containing a sex bench into their Los Angeles home. So what's a sex bench, exactly? This piece of sex furniture is what it sounds like: a long, thin platform where couples can get it on. Sex benches originated as part of BDSM play, with one partner reclining on the bench in a submissive role while the other dominates the action. But any couple into any kind of sex can benefit from one.

By supporting your body better than a bed or couch, sex benches can give you an assist when you want to try tricky positions or make a sex session last longer, Kait Scalisi, MPH, founder of the sex education and counseling website Passion by Kait, tells Health. “In addition to being used to expand the number of positions available to you, sex benches also invite deeper penetration," she says. Some come with restraints and ties, which can be fun to experiment with and help deepen your trust.

Whether you want to explore new positions, avoid fatigue and injuries, or open up a kinkier side of your relationship, sex benches can help you do it. Here are the 6 best benches recommended by experts. Some will remind you of Christian Grey’s "red room," but others don’t look like sex accessories at all.
 

1
Master Series Obedience Extreme Sex Bench

amazon.com

This is the sex bench Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson carried into their home. Made of steel and vegan leather, it's designed to support one partner in a face-down position. A U-shaped head rest provides extra comfort.

The price might be a bit steep, but its versatility and comfort might be worth it, Vanessa Rose, of the sex toy emporium Wild Secrets, tells Health. “The bench comes with 10 adjustable nylon straps that can be used to create varying levels of restraint, and you can alter the height of the leg and arm pads, or choose to remove the head support, so you can use it with partners of different heights, weights, and sexual tastes,” she says.

available at amazon.com $383
SHOP NOW

2
Liberator Equus Wave Lounge and Bedside Bench

amazon.com

Designed to fit at the end of a bed, this two-piece set by Liberator is discreet and almost elegant. Made from high-density foam, it's designed to support your body better than most mattresses or couches, says Scalisi. Unstack the two wavy shapes and sink your body into them for doggy style or missionary sex. Or keep them stacked together, sit on top, and enjoy being on the receiving end of oral.

available at amazon.com $429
SHOP NOW

3
Strict Portable Bondage Board

amazon.com

This option is very space efficient, turning almost any surface into a sex bench, Sophie McGrath, a "satisfaction specialist" at Adulttoymegastore, tells Health. “Simply unfold the board, attach the restraints you might want to use, and then use it to achieve a multitude of positions,” she says. The thick padding makes it extra comfortable. Plus, it's easy to wipe down and clean when you're done with the bumping and grinding.

available at amazon.com $183
SHOP NOW

4
Amazon Basics Flat Weight Exercise Bench

amazon.com

Use this all-purpose workout bench as a cheaper alternative to an actual sex bench, then outfit it in the accessories you desire. Best for more petite partners, this bench can be paired with the CalExotics Scandal Spreader Bar ($35; amazon.com), restraints—like those in this UTIMI Restraint Kit ($20; amazon.com)—or a blindfold for a kinky setup.

available at amazon.com $50
SHOP NOW

5
Extreme Restraints The Extreme Punishment Bench

extremerestraints.com

For partners who want more of a deluxe model bench, this option might be best. It "has restraints, a neck collar, and a strap-on surface that allow you to attach your own toys and dildos,” Jess O'Reilly, resident sexologist for Astroglide, tells Health. Ideal for partners in an S&M relationship, this multi-purpose bench can be used to enhance doggy-style, keep someone in place during a spanking.

available at extremerestraints.com $659
SHOP NOW

