The 6 Best Natural Lubes to Try

Organic veggies and all-natural shampoos make sense from a health perspective. But should you opt for an au naturale personal lubricant when it comes to sex? There's no solid science showing that regular lubes are harmful, but we're talking about the most intimate part of your anatomy here. “It’s really an individual preference,” believes Alyssa Dweck, MD, New York-based ob-gyn and coauthor of The Complete A to Z for Your V.

Still, there are some factors that might make you a better candidate for a natural lubricant. If you’re prone to yeast infections, for example, it may be a good idea to steer clear of lubes that contain glycerin, a common ingredient that can raise some women’s risk of infection, says Dr. Dweck. “We also know that parabens are potential hormone disrupters, so I tend to steer patients away from lubes or products that contain them, especially if they have had breast cancer that’s estrogen sensitive,” she adds. Good to know, even though the health risks of parabens, which are used as preservatives in many cosmetic products, are unclear.

If you’ve never had any problems using popular over-the-counter options like KY or Astroglide, feel free to keep gliding with them. “Certainly if you’re having a bad reaction or you have sensitive skin, go for a more hypoallergenic regimen,” says Dr. Dweck. For a less irritating product or just want to see what a greener lubricant is like, here are six natural lube options Amazon shoppers love.

