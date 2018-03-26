The 6 Best Natural Lubes to Try

Curious about what an organic lubricant might do for your health—and your sex life? 

March 26, 2018

Organic veggies and all-natural shampoos make sense from a health perspective. But should you opt for an au naturale personal lubricant when it comes to sex? There's no solid science showing that regular lubes are harmful, but we're talking about the most intimate part of your anatomy here. “It’s really an individual preference,” believes Alyssa Dweck, MD, New York-based ob-gyn and coauthor of The Complete A to Z for Your V.

 

Still, there are some factors that might make you a better candidate for a natural lubricant. If you’re prone to yeast infections, for example, it may be a good idea to steer clear of lubes that contain glycerin, a common ingredient that can raise some women’s risk of infection, says Dr. Dweck. “We also know that parabens are potential hormone disrupters, so I tend to steer patients away from lubes or products that contain them, especially if they have had breast cancer that’s estrogen sensitive,” she adds. Good to know, even though the health risks of parabens, which are used as preservatives in many cosmetic products, are unclear.

 

If you’ve never had any problems using popular over-the-counter options like KY or Astroglide, feel free to keep gliding with them. “Certainly if you’re having a bad reaction or you have sensitive skin, go for a more hypoallergenic regimen,” says Dr. Dweck. For a less irritating product or just want to see what a greener lubricant is like, here are six natural lube options Amazon shoppers love.

 

1
Good Clean Love Almost Naked Lubricant

Amazon.com

This 95% organic lubricant skips the petrochemicals and parabens. Want more? Good Clean Love also makes extra sensitive condoms and “pleasure balms.”

2
Sliquid Organic Lubricating Gel

Amazon.com

We love this brand’s “by sensitive women, for sensible women” slogan. Also great: This organic, water-based lube is hypoallergenic and unscented, so it's less likely to cause irritation if you tend to react badly to the ingredients in fragrances.

3
Aloe Cadabra Natural Aloe Lubricant

Amazon.com

Made with aloe vera, this 100% vegan moisturizing gel is enriched with vitamin E.

4
Isabel Fay Natural Water-Based Lubricant

Amazon.com

Not only is this condom-safe lubricant free from parabens and glycerin, it also comes in a cute bottle. Oh, and it has over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

5
Organic Glide Personal Lubricant

Amazon.com

This FDA-approved “intercourse enhancer” is long-lasting, non-sticky, and super smooth. It’s also made from a probiotic formula that’s supposed to help protect against urinary tract infections.

6
Uberlube Luxury Lubricant

Amazon.com

With a mere four(!) ingredients, Uberlube appears to be the least likely lubricant to cause irritation down below. It’s also Dr. Dweck’s favorite lube on the market.

