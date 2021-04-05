How to Find the Best Lube to Suit Your Needs, According to Experts

This discreet lubricant made our list of the best natural lubes for a reason. The odorless, long-lasting gel lists water as its first ingredient, followed by natural propanediol, and it’s made in the United States. “I am sensitive to a lot of different water soluble lubricants because of different kinds of additives,” said a reviewer. “This is the first that has delivered more than satisfactory performance while not giving any form of side effects! No itches, no burning sensations!”