This Is the Best Erotica on Amazon

These books will heat things up when it’s chilly outside.
Is there a better way to wind down on a Friday night than with a glass of wine and a sexy read? Enter: erotic novels. Unlike a steamy film or video, erotic novels tend to have quite a lot more story development and sensual build up before the R-rated moments, and because you get to imagine the scenes playing out, you have more control over how the fantasy looks. Erotica is a great way to get yourself in the mood for masturbation or sex, both of which have major health benefits. And frankly, it's just fun to read.
If you’re new to erotica, the top-rated books on Amazon are a great place to start. And even if sexy novels are already your go-to, check out the crowd-pleasers below—you may just find a new addition to your bookshelf.
1
Fighting With Honor by K.C. Lynn
The details: A continuation of the popular Men of Honor series, this book follows Jax, an army vet who must protect his wife and daughter after a horrible event threatens to separate them.
What the reviews say:
"Fighting With Honor is packed full of passion, love, and suspense." —Tara Smith
"I love everything KC Lynn writes, but there is something so special for me about this Men of Honor series and with this novella she again proves that to be true." —Dolphinlover24
"Anybody that knows me knows I absolutely LOVE The Men of Honor series, it has been one of my favorite series since I started reading. There is just something about these characters that speaks to me on a level I can’t explain." —N Miller
2
Complicated Hearts by Ashley Jade
The details: This novel dives into the relationship of Breslin and Asher—and how complicated things get when another man, Landon, falls in love with both of them.
What the reviews say:
"I am so blown away by this book I'm trying very hard to find the words to convey just how incredibly AWESOME it is!" —WildaboutbooksTJ
"Wow. This book hooked me from the beginning and held on until the very last page. Actually, I'm still hooked and now anxiously awaiting the second book." —starorchids
"This book I don't think I have the words at how incredible it is. Ashley jade takes you on an emotional rollercoaster with every turn of the page." —kim
3
The Sunstone Series by Stjepan Sejic
The details: This erotic comic tells the story of Lisa and Ally, two women who secretly love BDSM and find each other online.
What the reviews say:
"This is a sexual BDSM comic about a pair of lesbian lovers. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, lets move on to the REAL value of this comic: it is possibly one of the best pieces of romantic fiction ever to be published, comic or not." —Jacob Sindic
"Sunstone was everything I wanted and oh so much more!" —Melanie Parker
"I love Stjepan's drawing and art style and am a HUGE fan of his work. He puts so much detail into his comics—from the unique speech bubbles, the amazing plot, the wide-range of expressions he's able to convey in his characters, to the stunning full-page masterpieces." —Ms Anonymoose
4
The Driven Series by K. Bromberg
The details: When a vengeful woman and arrogant man become lovers, they know they aren't good for each other. But they’re willing to fight to make their passionate relationship work.
What the reviews say:
"Driven by K. Bromberg is an absolute roller coaster of emotion from start to finish. You know the books that you are reading and realize you’ve stopped breathing? Yep, that’s this book." —Sherry H
"Very good story telling. I enjoyed it!" —cmp
"I kept seeing all this positive feedback about this series and for some reason, I was hesitant...finally after seeing people post how much they loved it, I finally caved and bought Driven. SO HAPPY I DID!" —V.Grey
5
Damaged Souls Series by Twyla Turner
The details: Alexis’s life has been filled with tragedy and abusive partners, and Sloan, a war veteran, is suffering from PTSD and homeless. A romance develops between them after a chance meeting, but their troubled pasts may keep them apart.
What the reviews say:
"I loved going on this journey with Sloan & Alexis. I have cried so hard. Happy & sad tears. I have blushed beyond the color of a tomato, several times. But no matter how heartbreaking certain aspects of this journey has been, I've always walked away with nothing but hope that things would right themselves." —Nyha
"As a survivor of many things, this story really touches home for me. I felt drawn to the characters and their struggle to feel good enough to love & be loved, to heal." —RedOak
6
In Covenant with Ezra by Love Belvin
The details: The Love Unaccounted series follows the relationship of Lex, a woman struggling to make ends meet in Harlem, and Ezra, a therapist who’s about to take over the largest Pentecostal church in New York.
What the reviews say:
"The ending left me speechless and the story as a whole left me intrigued as to how the dynamics between Ezra and Lexi will develop." —Kita S.
"Overall the book is excellent and there were no boring moments. Don't pass up this one!" —Trinity
"I have thoroughly enjoyed the first book in Ezra and Alexis's story. I was so eager to read it that I stayed up all night trying to finish it." —KDT
7
The King Series by T.M. Frazier
The details: Doe is lost and alone and can’t remember anything. She latches onto a druggie who leads her to King, a bad-boy alpha male who she instantly connects with. Their story and her mystery unfold.
What the reviews say:
"By far one of the best series I've read this year. Tm Frazier rips your heart out and then slowly puts it back together." —SSP
"I totally didn't see all the twists and turns coming in this book." —CDBW
"T.M.Frazier is a new author to me, and boy am I glad I gave her characters a try. King and Tyrant had plot twists that I never really saw coming." —Hornetmom