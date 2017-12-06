5 Reasons You Should Have More Morning Sex, According to a Relationship Expert

Okay, so the buzzing or blaring of your alarm clock going off at dawn isn’t exactly a turn-on. But don’t let that stop you from making a.m. sex sessions a regular thing for you and your partner. Much like a quickie, morning sex can be exhilarating and energizing, and it helps you start your day on a high note.

These aren't the only benefits morning sex offers your mind and body, says Megan Fleming, PhD, sex and relationship therapist in New York City. Let Fleming fill you in on five wellness-inspired reasons to consider getting it on before you have your first cup of coffee.

You’re rested and ready

As anyone who has ever had sex just before bed on a regular hectic weeknight knows, a mind-blowing orgasm isn’t likely to occur if you’re feeling tired and tense. Arousal only happens when you're relaxed and your mind is clear, says Fleming, not doing a mental run-through of tomorrow's meeting or absorbing tragic stories on the nightly news. When are you more rested and stress-free than after logging eight hours of shuteye?

What's more, in the morning, you and your partner are already comfortable, warm, and conveniently right there next to each other in bed. “Take advantage and optimize that time,” suggests Fleming.

His hormones are running high

Your man might perform better on a Tuesday morning than a Saturday night. Here’s why: Men naturally produce more testosterone in the morning, so more often than not he’s going to have a higher sex drive and libido early in the day, explains Fleming. "Morning sex is an opportunity for him to capitalize on that and hopefully focus more on pleasuring you too," she adds.

Your brain is still in twilight

When most people first wake, they're usually not on their A game right away; it takes several minutes at least to emerge from a sleep state and start functioning at full throttle. This in-between period is a sexy time to get it on. “For many of us, when we’re in that sort of twilight sleep-wake state, our brains haven’t fully come online yet,” says Fleming. That makes your first waking moments “an opportunity to engage and connect in sexual play when you’re not yet thinking about the 100 things you have to do that day.”

So the next time you wake up and reflexively grab your phone to check your work email in bed, don’t. Tune in to your partner for a couple minutes of connection instead, before the day's responsibilities start to consume you.

You’ll start the day with a smile

No matter what time of day you get busy, having an orgasm will release feel-good neurotransmitters and chemicals like oxytocin—also known as the love or cuddle hormone, explains Fleming. And while these happy hormones are always welcome, getting a jolt of them first thing in the morning is extra beneficial, since it helps put you in a bright mood and sets a positive tone for the rest of your day.

It helps you out of a sex rut

There's this deeply ingrained idea that sex is a nighttime activity. But in reality, night is often the most inconvenient time to get it on, especially when partners have naturally different bedtimes and your daily schedule is so tiring, you really just want to sleep in your bed, literally.

Having sex in the morning, then, is a novel departure that allows you to experience the action in a different way. “For some people, morning sex might be an opportunity to break a routine,” explains Fleming. “Any time we can add in something new or change things up so we don’t get caught in a sexual script is great.”