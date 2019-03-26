Anal Orgasms Are Real—Here's How to Have One

Orgasms come in all different varieties. There's the clitoral orgasm, the G-spot orgasm, the cervical orgasm, even something called the core orgasm, or "core-gasm," which some women can experience by using their core muscles during a workout.

But the one type of climax most women don't know about is the anal orgasm. Yep, this actually exists. Yet before you give the idea of a backdoor climax the side-eye, let sex experts explain why this area is a secret erongenous zone—and how stimulating it can deepen your sexual pleasure.

RELATED: Yes, There Are 11 Different Types of Orgasm. Here's How to Have Each

What an anal orgasm is, exactly

Put simply, an anal O is the result of sexual stimulation of the nerves in and around the anus. “The anus is [packed] with nerves, especially the incredibly erogenous pudendal nerve—which connects to the clitoris," Megwyn White, director of education at online sex toy retailer Satisfyer, tells Health. The pudendal nerve carries sensation to and from your perineum, reaching your vagina, vulva, and anus, too.

What does this kind of orgasm feel like? Andrea Barrica, founder of the sexual education website O.school, tells Health that some women describe it as being similar to a clitoral orgasm—a pulse of pleasurable contractions, but this time around the anal sphincter. Others may feel more of a "spreading wave" of pleasure.

RELATED: 5 Things You Need to Know Before You Try Anal Sex

How to get started and experience one

Some women may hit this high note during pentrative anal sex with their partner's penis, while others get there via lighter touching or using toys. Like any other kind of orgasm, there's no "right" way to do it, and every woman has her own technique depending on what feels good for her body and her own comfort level.

That said, the way to get started is to experiment. “Pleasurable anal play can happen with an anal vibrator, plug or beads, a penis or dildo, finger play, annulingus, really anything,” Alicia Sinclair, certified sex educator and CEO of b-Vibe, tells Health.

Like any kind of sex session, you'll want to get things going with ample amounts of foreplay, such as touching, kissing, and vaginal and clitoral stimulation. From there, ease into it. Says Sinclair: “Take it slow, use your hands, help your partner relax, and make sure you’re both comfortable.”

Once you're relaxed and ready, begin with a tongue or finger to gently stimulate the area of the anus. “When you’re aroused, try to ease one finger or tip of a plug inside,” suggests White. The muscles will open up naturally so the plug or finger can go inside. If you have to force it, you're not ready.

RELATED: How Risky Is Anal Sex? A Gynecologist Explains

Reaching anal o-town

From there, you can try something bigger—a plug, strap-on dildo, or penis, for example. “If the plug or finger easily slide in and out of the anus without discomfort, you may want to move into penetrative sex,” says White. If you opt for a toy, Sinclair suggests one that is slightly longer than your finger, no wider than two fingers, non-textured, and made of a flexible material.

As you get more into it, your anal area may start feeling super pleasurable sensations, even a buildup of pressure that segues into contraction-like waves. If what you experience isn't quite the release you usual feel when you orgasm, it should still feel good.

If you're experiencing amazing sensations but you're not quite reaching climax but you keep trying, take a deep breath—and take the idea of having an orgasm off the table. “Pressure, stress, and anxiety are the biggest blockers of orgasm,” says Barrica. Try staying in the moment when you explore the sensations of anal play. As with any kind of orgasm, don’t let the end game become the whole game.

To get our top sexual health stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Health Hookup newsletter