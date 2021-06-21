We know better than anyone that scoring the best deals on Amazon Prime Day can be nerve-racking. From Apple Airpod discounts to comfy shoe deals, there are tons of standout sales available over the next 48 hours-but snagging them isn't a given. The most coveted products sell out quickly, while other discounts, like lightning deals, are limited by time or stock. Luckily, there's one item that's ready to relieve the stress of scoring the best: a sex toy.