24 Prime Day Sex Toy Deals That Will Make Your Sex Life Even Steamier
We know better than anyone that scoring the best deals on Amazon Prime Day can be nerve-racking. From Apple Airpod discounts to comfy shoe deals, there are tons of standout sales available over the next 48 hours-but snagging them isn't a given. The most coveted products sell out quickly, while other discounts, like lightning deals, are limited by time or stock. Luckily, there's one item that's ready to relieve the stress of scoring the best: a sex toy.
A quick session with a top-rated toy is all it takes to get a mood boost. Other benefits of self-pleasure include better partner sex, stronger orgasms, and even more confidence. Of course, a trusty toy isn't just for solo use: It can also enhance couples' escapades by helping duos (or more) find their rhythm in the bedroom. And contrary to popular belief, a sex toy isn't just for special occasions like anniversaries or Valentine's Day.
Despite their many benefits, there is one downside to vibrators, penis rings, and sex pillows. The best products often come with prices to match, and it can be hard to justify the cost of multiple bedroom additions. But that's all about to change this Prime Day with hundreds deals on various sexual wellness products, including lube, lingerie, and sex toys.
Although the marketplace is known for carrying many smaller off-label vibrator brands-like the "soul-sucking" clit suction device that went viral on TikTok-it also offers some of the most coveted brands in the industry. Lelo, Womanizer, and Dame Products all have Amazon shop pages filled with their top products. That means you'll get the chance to save on some of the hottest toys of the moment, like the Lelo Sila Suction Sonic Massager ($122, was $169; amazon.com).
Ready to score the best? Make sure you have a Prime Membership to access the deals. New subscribers can sign up for a free two-week trial, while return customers will pay $13 a month. Luckily, membership is worth the price between free two-day shipping, Prime video streaming, and Amazon Music. So even after Prime Day discounts disappear on June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you'll still have plenty of ways to benefit.
Once you're signed in or signed up, scroll down to discover all the sex toy deals worth adding to your cart. Your body (and mind) will thank you.
The Best Clit Suction Toy Deals
Clit suction toys have soared in popularity over the last couple years, with many reviewers comparing the design to oral sex. Unlike traditional vibrators, they use air pressure technology to mimic suction, and the sensation feels drastically different from other toys. Most brands recommend using a lubricant with the device for the ultimate experience. Warning: Many people finish faster than usual with this type of vibrator.
The Best Bullet Vibrator Deals
Bullet vibrators earn a bad rep for packing less power than other designs-but don't jump the gun and discount them for good. Their compact size makes them a discreet option for travel and allows them to easily slip into partner play. Their namesake bullet shape is also ideal for trying new positions or stimulating body parts beyond the clitoris. Not to mention, they often give you the most bang for your buck.
The Best Rabbit Vibrator Deals
Sex and the City put this iconic vibrator in the spotlight as the one-way ticket to orgasm after orgasm. Its unique shape has a small arm, often with bunny ears, for external stimulation and a large shaft for internal penetration. The combo ensures you're pleasured from all directions and is your best chance of having a blended orgasm.
The Best Wand Vibrator Deals
Ever joked about the back massagers looking a little ~too~ intimate at Brookstone? You're probably well aware of wand vibrators. If not, consider the classic shape as one of the most powerful tools in your nightstand arsenal. Its vibrating head delivers some of the strongest vibrations of any toy and is a surefire way to bring the big 'O.'
The Best Couples Vibrator Deals
Almost any toy can be a couples option with a little creativity, but there are also vibrators specifically designed for duos. For example, c-shaped vibrators can be worn during penetrative sex for an added boost of stimulation for anyone with a clitoris. Remote control designs are another popular option because they allow you to pleasure a partner in the same room or across the globe. Plus, toys aren't just for speeding up your session. New York City-based sex educator Kait Scalisi, MPH, previously recommended penis rings as a way to actually slow a man's climax while helping induce their partner's.
