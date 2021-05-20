This Under-$60 Suction Vibrator Went Viral on TikTok—and Shoppers Say It’s ‘Soul-Snatching’
When you discover a vibrator that's nothing less than game changing, it's only natural that you'll want to tell all your friends about it. That's what led TikTok user @thatgirlgabi to share a video recommending Adorime's Suction Vibrator—which proceeded to get over half a million likes. The product, after all, is pretty impressive, with nearly 6,000 five-star ratings, a top rank as Amazon's best-selling clitoral vibrator, and reviews that call it ″soul-snatching″ and ″toe-curling.″ Best of all: it costs less than $60.
The small device is shaped like a rosebud and a small hole at its center creates a flow of air for a suction effect when held up to the skin. Essentially, it stimulates the feeling of oral sex—though some customers say it's even better than the real thing.
"Imagine the best orgasm you've ever had or the best oral you ever had and times it by 10," wrote one five-star reviewer. "It got the job done in like five seconds. I could barely handle it."
The suction vibrator is made of medical-grade silicone, and is rechargeable through a magnetic port (giving it a seamless surface). Its exterior is waterproof, which makes it easy to clean, but you should avoid getting the charging base wet. It has seven different suction modes at varying intensities, so you can pick the one that works best for you or work your way up as you go.
To buy: Adorime Suction Clitorial Vibrator, $57; amazon.com
For some shoppers, the rose vibrator is nothing short of life-changing. "I can honestly say this rose has made me contemplate life [and] look at things differently," wrote one. "I've already ordered a second one just in case something happens with this one."
"I've been in a rut for a very long time," said another Amazon shopper. "I'm talking about a year and a half without an orgasm, despite my best efforts. I bought this after seeing how viral it had gone on social media, and let me tell you, it knocked my socks completely off. Oh my god. At first I was like, 'no way is this gonna work,' and then two minutes later, I had to cover my mouth to keep from screaming."
With over 1,600 reviews raving about the powers of Adorime's suction vibrator, you can rest assured that the product will deliver. For just $57, this single rose can work wonders.
