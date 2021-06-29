This Clitoral Sucking and Rabbit Vibrator Combo Makes It the $29 'Holy Grail' of Sex Toys
Choosing a favorite vibrator can be tricky. While their endgames are the same, each toy has its own method for taking you across the finish line. The upside of having so many options is that it allows you to find the stimulation that works best for your body. The downside is that sometimes you want a Frankenstein vibrator that does it all: suction, g-spot stimulation, and vibrations. It's a rare combo that's been impossible to find—until now.
The Acvioo Clitoral Sucking Rabbit Vibrator ($29; amazon.com) combines all the best parts of a rabbit vibrator and clit suction toy into the "holy grail of vibrators." Its sleek base has an ergonomic suction head that covers the clitoris and uses pulsating air waves to mimic oral play, while a vibrating arm with a ribbed head can be inserted inside the vagina for internal stimulation. Although it sounds like a lot, one reviewer says the 2-for-1 toy gives the "most intense orgasmic experiences" of your life.
Spoiler alert: They're likely describing a blended orgasm. Double the intensity of a typical climax, these rare sexual experiences occur when both the front and back of the clitoris are simultaneously stimulated. They're harder to achieve, but the Acvioo's unique design is up to the task with two motors, seven suction modes, and 10 vibration settings.
"I almost have no words," wrote one customer. "I've been laying here for the past 15 minutes trying to make words. I just... wow. Okay, so I read the reviews and like everyone else I thought, 'a sub-$50 toy could never.' Boy, was I wrong. Was I so, so wrong.This thing took me back in time. I'm pretty sure I met Newton, thanked him for jump starting the scientific revolution, and came back to my body in 2021."
To buy: Acvioo Clitoral Sucking Rabbit Vibrator, $29; amazon.com
Another added: "Buy this if you want to give your girl the full exorcism experience. I'm talking toe-curling, leg spreading, head 360-turning, neighbors complaining experience. The suction action combined with the vibration is better than you could ever be and there is a chance your girl may replace you entirely with this device."
Still not convinced? A shopper wrote that any experience with this toy is bound to leave you "clenching the sheets." They also compared the external stimulation to oral sex and claimed the toy packed plenty of power both in both ends. To top it off, they finished quickly with the toy despite struggling with other vibrator designs—and they're not the only one. Multiple reviewers revealed the toy helped them finish in less than 30 seconds.
Best of all, this top-of-the-line technology doesn't cost a fortune. The anomalous vibrator with almost 1,000 perfect ratings is less than $30 on Amazon. Your hardest choice will be choosing between the purple or pink colorway before adding to cart.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.