Choosing a favorite vibrator can be tricky. While their endgames are the same, each toy has its own method for taking you across the finish line. The upside of having so many options is that it allows you to find the stimulation that works best for your body. The downside is that sometimes you want a Frankenstein vibrator that does it all: suction, g-spot stimulation, and vibrations. It's a rare combo that's been impossible to find—until now.