A 2002 study out of the University at Albany looked at 300 women and found that those who had sex without a condom had fewer depressive symptoms than women who did use a condom. The researchers hypothesized that various compounds in semen, including estrogen and prostaglandin, have antidepressant properties, which are then absorbed into the body after sex. (They corrected for other things that might affect both mood and condom use , such as being in a serious relationship or use of oral contraceptives.) This is good news for anyone who is in a committed relationship, but if you're still playing the field, then you shouldn't give up condoms. There are other ways to boost mood, but really no other way to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.