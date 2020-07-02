These Fourth of July Vibrator Sales Will Bring the Fireworks Into the Bedroom

You’ll be seeing stars.

By Braelyn Wood
July 02, 2020
Firework shows around the U.S. might be canceled this Fourth of July, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on an explosive evening. That’s because a ton of sexual wellness companies just launched massive sales on their top-selling toys to celebrate Independence Day.

Not only have mega retailers like Lovehoney and Ella Paradis slashed prices on all kinds of bedroom necessities, including lube and lingerie, but innovative sex toy companies Lelo, MysteryVibe, and Dame joined the celebration by dropping deals on their high-tech designs. So you’ll not only score budget toys for even less this weekend, but have an opportunity to snag that cutting-edge vibrator you’ve been eyeing without breaking the bank.

Better yet, these deals are some of the best we’ve seen this year (yes, even better than those Memorial Day vibrator sales) and include some of the most coveted vibes on the market, like Lelo Sona 2, MysteryVibe Crescendo, and Womanizer. Yep, you’re going to need a popsicle to cool off after this.

Because we know this weekend is all about spending time with family and friends—even from a distance—we’ve gone ahead and collected all the vibrator deals worth shopping, below. So you can set off the fireworks (where legal), and feel them, too.

Ella Paradis

Prepare for an explosive weekend by shopping Ella Paradis’ selection of best-selling toys for up to 60% off with the code FIREWORKS. The promo applies to over 700 items and even includes markdowns on bundles. You’ll also get a free gift with every purchase—and the more you spend, the better the gift. And don’t worry, there’s even free shipping on every U.S. order.

WeVibe Tango Mini Vibrator, $84 ($129); ellaparadis.com

Tenga Iroha Zen Vibe, $34 (was $56); ellaparadis.com

Svakom Cookie, $94 (was $144); ellaparadis.com

Satisfyer Layon 1 Purple Pleasure Vibrator, $28 (was $42); ellapardis.com

FemmeFunn Diamond Wand, $64 (was $97); ellapardis.com

Zumio Zumiez Clitoral Stimulator, $143 (was $219); ellaparadis.com 

Je Joue Mimi Soft, $77 (was $117); ellaparadis.com

Adam & Eve Diamond Rechargeable Bullet, $26 (was $39); ellaparadis.com

Lelo Sex Toys

Innovative sex toy reatiler Lelo launched #StayHome deals since earlier this spring to encourage social distancing—and they’re still going strong. Select devices are up to 50% as part of a campaign, which is similar to the markdowns seen on other retailers. Plus, a free sex toy from PicoBong is included with every purchase over $169.

Sona 2 Cruise Cerise, $119 (was $139); lelo.com 

Tiani 3, $144 (was $169); lelo.com

Soraya 2, $187 (was $219); lelo.com 

Ina Wave, $170 (was $199); lelo.com

Hugo 3, $187 (was $219); lelo.com

Mona Lisa Bundle Kit, with Lily 2 and Mona 2, $219 (was $301); lelo.com

Lovehoney

Celebrate your independence by shopping Lovehoney’s Fourth of July deals, which includes discount up to 50% off sex toys, lingerie, and bondage. Along with deals on dildos and love eggs, you’ll find markdowns on more 37 different vibrators. We know—that’s a lot. But we’ve done the hard work and found the deals you won’t want to miss. And don’t forget to sign up for an account to score an additional $5 off your order.

Blissful Bunny Silicone Rabbit Vibrator, $63 (was $90); lovehoney.com

Lovehoney Dream Wand Rechargeable Mini Massager, $39 (was $65); lovehoney.com

Mötley Crüe Dr. Feelgood Vibrator, $20 (was $40); lovehoney.com

20 Function Silicone Rocket Bullet Vibrator, $23 (was $45); lovehoney.com

Womanizer Classic Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, $104 (was $130); lovehoney.com

Deep Blue G Silicone G-Spot Vibrator, $56 (was $80); lovehoney.com

Dame

Dame’s mission is to close the pleasure gap in the bedroom, and its bundle deals are proof. The sexual wellness brand is offering product bundles at a discounted price to keep you entertained long after the fireworks ends. It’s your best chance to score the backordered Zee Bullet Vibrator before July 30.

Duo Couples Kit (includes the Zee Bullet Vibrator, Alu Lube, 2 condoms, & 2 pairs of socks, and Stash Pouch), $75 (was $96); dame.com

The Master Bedroom Bundle (includes the Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator, Pillo Pillow for Sex, Fin Finger Vibrator, and Alu Lube), $285 (was $341); dame.com

The Partners Optional Bundle (includes the Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator, Kip Lipstick Vibrator, and Alu Lube), $215 (was $265); dame.com

The Road Trip (includes the Fin Finger Vibrator, Pom Flexible Vibrator, and Stash Pouch), $90 (was $95); dame.com

MysteryVibe

Until July 13, MysteryVibe is offering 20% off select devices with the code HEATWAVE20 as part of its “Turn Up the Heat” initiative. Between discounts, discreet shipping, and a 12-month warranty, you’ve got nothing to lose.

Crescendo Vibrator, $120 (was $150); mysteryvibe.com

Tenuto Male Vibrator, $136 (was $170); mysteryvibe.com

