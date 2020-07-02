These Fourth of July Vibrator Sales Will Bring the Fireworks Into the Bedroom
You’ll be seeing stars.
Firework shows around the U.S. might be canceled this Fourth of July, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on an explosive evening. That’s because a ton of sexual wellness companies just launched massive sales on their top-selling toys to celebrate Independence Day.
Not only have mega retailers like Lovehoney and Ella Paradis slashed prices on all kinds of bedroom necessities, including lube and lingerie, but innovative sex toy companies Lelo, MysteryVibe, and Dame joined the celebration by dropping deals on their high-tech designs. So you’ll not only score budget toys for even less this weekend, but have an opportunity to snag that cutting-edge vibrator you’ve been eyeing without breaking the bank.
Better yet, these deals are some of the best we’ve seen this year (yes, even better than those Memorial Day vibrator sales) and include some of the most coveted vibes on the market, like Lelo Sona 2, MysteryVibe Crescendo, and Womanizer. Yep, you’re going to need a popsicle to cool off after this.
Because we know this weekend is all about spending time with family and friends—even from a distance—we’ve gone ahead and collected all the vibrator deals worth shopping, below. So you can set off the fireworks (where legal), and feel them, too.
Ella Paradis
Prepare for an explosive weekend by shopping Ella Paradis’ selection of best-selling toys for up to 60% off with the code FIREWORKS. The promo applies to over 700 items and even includes markdowns on bundles. You’ll also get a free gift with every purchase—and the more you spend, the better the gift. And don’t worry, there’s even free shipping on every U.S. order.
WeVibe Tango Mini Vibrator, $84 ($129); ellaparadis.com
Tenga Iroha Zen Vibe, $34 (was $56); ellaparadis.com
Svakom Cookie, $94 (was $144); ellaparadis.com
Satisfyer Layon 1 Purple Pleasure Vibrator, $28 (was $42); ellapardis.com
FemmeFunn Diamond Wand, $64 (was $97); ellapardis.com
Zumio Zumiez Clitoral Stimulator, $143 (was $219); ellaparadis.com
Je Joue Mimi Soft, $77 (was $117); ellaparadis.com
Adam & Eve Diamond Rechargeable Bullet, $26 (was $39); ellaparadis.com
Lelo Sex Toys
Innovative sex toy reatiler Lelo launched #StayHome deals since earlier this spring to encourage social distancing—and they’re still going strong. Select devices are up to 50% as part of a campaign, which is similar to the markdowns seen on other retailers. Plus, a free sex toy from PicoBong is included with every purchase over $169.
Sona 2 Cruise Cerise, $119 (was $139); lelo.com
Mona Lisa Bundle Kit, with Lily 2 and Mona 2, $219 (was $301); lelo.com
Lovehoney
Celebrate your independence by shopping Lovehoney’s Fourth of July deals, which includes discount up to 50% off sex toys, lingerie, and bondage. Along with deals on dildos and love eggs, you’ll find markdowns on more 37 different vibrators. We know—that’s a lot. But we’ve done the hard work and found the deals you won’t want to miss. And don’t forget to sign up for an account to score an additional $5 off your order.
Blissful Bunny Silicone Rabbit Vibrator, $63 (was $90); lovehoney.com
Lovehoney Dream Wand Rechargeable Mini Massager, $39 (was $65); lovehoney.com
Mötley Crüe Dr. Feelgood Vibrator, $20 (was $40); lovehoney.com
20 Function Silicone Rocket Bullet Vibrator, $23 (was $45); lovehoney.com
Womanizer Classic Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, $104 (was $130); lovehoney.com
Deep Blue G Silicone G-Spot Vibrator, $56 (was $80); lovehoney.com
Dame
Dame’s mission is to close the pleasure gap in the bedroom, and its bundle deals are proof. The sexual wellness brand is offering product bundles at a discounted price to keep you entertained long after the fireworks ends. It’s your best chance to score the backordered Zee Bullet Vibrator before July 30.
Duo Couples Kit (includes the Zee Bullet Vibrator, Alu Lube, 2 condoms, & 2 pairs of socks, and Stash Pouch), $75 (was $96); dame.com
The Master Bedroom Bundle (includes the Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator, Pillo Pillow for Sex, Fin Finger Vibrator, and Alu Lube), $285 (was $341); dame.com
The Partners Optional Bundle (includes the Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator, Kip Lipstick Vibrator, and Alu Lube), $215 (was $265); dame.com
The Road Trip (includes the Fin Finger Vibrator, Pom Flexible Vibrator, and Stash Pouch), $90 (was $95); dame.com
MysteryVibe
Until July 13, MysteryVibe is offering 20% off select devices with the code HEATWAVE20 as part of its “Turn Up the Heat” initiative. Between discounts, discreet shipping, and a 12-month warranty, you’ve got nothing to lose.
Crescendo Vibrator, $120 (was $150); mysteryvibe.com
Tenuto Male Vibrator, $136 (was $170); mysteryvibe.com
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox