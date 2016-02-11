16 Things You Must Know About Sex After Pregnancy

Forget the old wives' tale that says you can't get pregnant if you're breastfeeding. Even if you're exclusively breastfeeding and you haven't gotten your period yet, you could still ovulate—and the chance of ovulation increases over time, Dr. Hutcherson says. Talk to your doctor before you deliver to discuss postpartum birth control options. If you plan on breastfeeding, the best options are condoms, a diaphragm, or an IUD, which can be inserted soon after delivery or at your postpartum checkup. The minipill (which contains only progestin, no estrogen) is also an option if you're breastfeeding—though there is a slight chance it could decrease your milk supply—or the regular birth control pill if you're not.