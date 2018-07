Regular sex may benefit the cardiovascular system in other ways. A British study found that men who had sex at least twice a week over a period of 20 years were less likely to have died from heart disease than those who got it on less than once a month. After 10 years, in fact, their risk of sudden death was 50% less than that of the group that had less sex, although that gap lessened over the next decade.These sorts of findings only show a correlation, not causation, says Mark. "People who have healthy sex lives probably have overall healthy lifestyles." Even so, she suspects there may be a connection: "Sex helps regulate hormones like estrogen and testosterone," she says, "which impacts all kinds of systems in the body, including the heart."