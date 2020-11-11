Eargo Hearing Aids Review 2020

In 2018, Time magazine named the Eargo Max one of the year’s best innovations, calling it “a hearing aid meant for the masses.” Eargo is a disruptor in the hearing aid industry, selling its high-tech devices directly to consumers online at prices well below those of traditional brands.
If you’re considering buying hearing aids, there’s a lot to like about Eargo. Independent Eargo hearing aid reviews are generally positive across all third-party review sites. But are the devices right for you?
Here’s our unbiased look at the pros and cons of Eargo hearing aids, which earned the distinction of "Best Invisible Fit" by our team of experts.
Eargo was founded 10 years ago by Florent Michel, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon; his son Rafael; and Daniel Shen, an MIT-educated medical engineer. In 2017, Eargo released its first hearing aid, the Eargo Plus. It released the Eargo Max, the company’s popular entry-level hearing aid, in 2018, and its latest line, the Eargo Neo and Neo HiFi in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
Eargo is known for innovative, nearly invisible in-the-ear hearing aids with high-tech features that appeal to active adults.
Eargo hearing aids are designed for people with mild to moderate/severe high-frequency hearing loss. Their tiny size and sleek design make them virtually undetectable to others, eliminating the stigma sometimes associated with hearing aids.
Eargo features include:
You can request a free sample of Eargo hearing aids here to test their fit and feel.
Currently, the company sells three different models:
Eargo Max is the company’s entry-level hearing aid and winner of Time’s 2018 innovation award. The Eargo Max is designed for mild to moderate high-frequency hearing loss. It features dynamic feedback cancellation and noise reduction. It is not compatible with the Eargo app.
Eargo Neo is a step above the Max and features an upgraded digital amplifier and more custom adjustment options. The Neo uses Flexi Fingers instead of Flexi Fibers for anchoring the device, which many users consider more comfortable to wear. The Neo is compatible with the Eargo app.
Eargo Neo HiFi is the most advanced model in the Neo lineup. Its internal circuitry responds to a wider range of frequencies, which means that people with more severe, higher-frequency hearing loss can be fitted with HiFi hearing aids. The HiFi comes with Flexi Fingers and is compatible with the Eargo app.
Eargo hearing aids are only sold in pairs, so the prices below are for two hearing aids. The price includes:
Eargo Max hearing aids cost $1,850 with financing as low as $86 a month.
Eargo Neo hearing aids cost $2,350 with financing as low as $109 a month.
Eargo Neo HiFi hearing aids cost $2,950 with financing as low as $137 a month.
If you are a federal employee covered by the Federal Employees Health Benefits program, you may be able to get Eargo hearing aids with no out-of-pocket costs. To see if you’re eligible, fill out a short form on the Eargo website and a customer service representative will verify your coverage. If you qualify, Eargo submits the claim on your behalf.
The Eargo warranty covers the hearing aids, charger, cables, and USB plugs. It includes unlimited repairs and a one-time replacement if a device is lost or damaged. However, if you buy the hearing aids on a third-party website such as Amazon or eBay or through an unauthorized third-party reseller, the warranty is void.
The Eargo Max has a one-year warranty; the Neo and Neo HiFi come with a two-year warranty.
Buying hearing aids online is a relatively new phenomenon, but Eargo has emerged as a leader in customer experience.
Eargo uses an online hearing test to diagnose hearing loss. After you complete the test, you enter your name and email address to get your results.
Eargo has a unique free sample program. If you want to test the fit and feel of the hearing aids before you buy, you can request a non-working sample to wear for up to 45 days without charge.
All Eargo hearing aids come with lifetime personal support from the company’s team of licensed hearing professionals. Your hearing aids arrive with an appointment for a welcome call with a member of the hearing team. You learn how to wear, fit, adjust, charge, and care for your hearing aids.
There’s a comprehensive “watch and learn” video library and FAQ section on the Eargo website with answers to common troubleshooting questions. The entire hearing aid user manual is also available to download. Live customer support is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.
Eargo offers a 45-day no-questions-asked return policy, which is one of the longest in the industry.
Eargo gets consistently high reviews from verified purchasers, but there are a few complaints. These concerns were mentioned on third-party review sites:
Eargo is one of the leading innovators in the hearing aid industry. By lowering the price of hearing aids, Eargo removed the cost barrier for people who otherwise might be unable to afford them. The virtually invisible devices help remove the stigma sometimes associated with wearing hearing aids.
Eargo is not the cheapest brand in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid niche, but the financing options put them within reach of most budgets. Eargo hearing aids cost roughly half as much as most traditional hearing center brands. The company’s liberal return policy, comprehensive warranty, and customer service gets top marks.
If you are looking for affordable, discrete, and feature-rich hearing aids, Eargo deserves your consideration.
Sheila Olson has over two decades of experience writing about Medicare, health, and personal finance. Her work has been featured on sites such as Investopedia, The Motley Fool, and Boomer Benefits. Sheila holds a MPH (Master of Public Health) from Northern Arizona University.