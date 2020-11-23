Bay Alarm Medical Review 2021

Bay Alarm does a good job of removing any obstacles that may keep seniors from getting the protection they need to live safely and independently at home. They're also among the least expensive on the market. And, the brand also offers a variety of monitors to suit every lifestyle. Whether you’re often on the go and want protection that travels with you everywhere, or you’re most interested in subtle design so no one knows you wear an alert, Bay Alarm has a device that will suit your needs. These are just some of the reasons why they make our top list.