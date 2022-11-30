Score Cyber Week Sales on These Walking Pads and At-Home Treadmills

Getting your steps in when you have a desk job is no easy feat. You blink, suddenly 4 hours have gone by, and you haven't stood up from your desk. But studies show getting in daily movement can seriously impact your health. Taking 8,000 steps per day has been proven to significantly lower all-cause mortality compared to only taking an average of 4,000 steps per day. That's why adding a walking pad or folding treadmill to your at-home office can be a serious game-changer for your health and longevity.



You can expect to pay anywhere from $400 to $1,500 for a walking pad or home treadmill, which isn't exactly a low price tag. But the good news is that Cyber Week sales are still going strong. If there's ever a time to invest in your health and set yourself up to get in some much-needed daily movement without sacrificing working hours—it's now.



Here are the best Cyber Week deals on walking pads and at-home treadmills.

REDLIRO Under Desk Treadmill

amazon.com

This two-in-one treadmill doubles as a walking pad and a treadmill with a handrail, so you can easily put it under your desk or use its support when you’re not working. It also folds up vertically, so you can store it in the closet if your apartment has limited space. Users say it’s silent, so you can even hop on during a Zoom meeting. “The treadmill is quiet, especially at the lower speeds... so I don’t notice it (and coworkers haven’t either),” one reviewer noted. While all colorways are on sale, the red option is discounted at 48% off!

To Buy: $246 with coupon (was $469); amazon.com

FYC Under Desk Treadmill

amazon.com

FYC's two-in-one walking pad and folding treadmill boasts up to 7.5 mph speeds, so you can both walk during the week while you work and use it for running cardio on the weekends. While it's pretty compact and can easily be stored in small apartments, it still provides enough tread for taller people. "I have long legs, so I thought the tread might be short, but it's a good size. I walk every day, so it's great when the weather is bad, and I don't want to walk outside," one user wrote.

To Buy: $280 (was $330); amazon.com.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 Heavy Duty Walking Treadmill

amazon.com

For anyone who isn’t interested in a walking pad under their desk, and instead prefers something a little more supportive, the Sunny Health & Fitness at-home treadmill is an awesome option. Even with it’s supportive front panel and hand rails, it’s still foldable so it can be placed out of site when you have company. One thing worth noting is that this treadmill is set at a 3% incline, which may not be ideal for all users. Make sure you’re okay with a small amount of resistance before opting for this treadmill.

To Buy: $550 (was $770); amazon.com

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

amazon.com

Score up to 36% off this walking pad and folding treadmill when you opt for the silver, gold, or blue colorways. The Goplus Folding Treadmill comes with features like a Bluetooth speaker and mobile app so you can connect your phone, play music as you walk, and record your exercise data. Something to note—while it’s compact and can easily fit into smaller spaces, users say it’s not the lightest treadmill. “It's on the heavier side and I don't want to move it super often, but it does have wheels to help move it and it's very compact,” one reviewer wrote.

To Buy: $320 (was $500); amazon.com

THERUN 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

amazon.com

Skip the assembly with this two-in-one walking pad and folding treadmill. THERUN’s treadmill is ideal for people who suffer from sore knees as it provides eight shock absorption cushions to protect your joints. It also comes with an LCD touchscreen that shows exercise metrics and users say is easy to read. “I would 10/10 recommend this treadmill to anyone short on space who wants flexibility and convenience without a huge price tag,” a happy user wrote.

To Buy: $319 with coupon (was $440); amazon.com

