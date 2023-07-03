This Is the Only Product That’s Helped with My Female Pattern Hair Loss—And It’s Already on Sale for Prime Day

It has completely transformed my hair.

By
Isabella Broggini
Isabella Broggini
Isabella Broggini
Isabella Broggini is a health writer and editor, NASM-certified personal trainer, and fitness nutrition specialist. She is a commerce editor at Verywell. As a former Equinox personal trainer and longtime fitness writer, she considers it her mission to break through the noise and find quality wellness products that actually work.
health's editorial guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Hair Growth Product

Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Thinning hair isn’t fun for anyone. But, while male pattern hair loss is often discussed in the media and is a well-known phenomenon, female pattern hair loss isn’t talked about as much. I didn’t know of its existence either until about three years ago when I started experiencing hair loss and noticed thinning hair around my part at the age of 25. I’ve always had thin hair, but up until this point, I never thought I might have an actual genetic condition that was causing me to lose my hair. 

After being diagnosed with androgenic alopecia, also known as female pattern hair loss, my board-certified dermatologist recommended Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam—and it has completely transformed my hair.

If you’re also struggling with female pattern hair loss and want to try Rogaine for yourself, today is the day to stock up—thanks to an early Prime Day deal, you can currently snag a three month supply of Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for only $53, which is a whopping 32 percent off the normal price of $78.

You might be wondering if Rogaine is really the right product for you. At first, I too was skeptical—when I thought of Rogaine, I pictured TV commercials for the product exclusively featuring men twice my age—did I really fit into the demographic of people who should be using this product? But my doctor, Dr. Marc Avram, MD, assured me that Mixoxidil is the most reliable treatment when it comes to female pattern hair loss.

Men's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair Loss and Hair Regrowth

Amazon

To buy: Men's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam, 3-Pack $53 (was $78); amazon.com

According to Dr. Avram, “Minoxidil is the only FDA-approved treatment for both male and female pattern hair loss.” Dr. Avram also suggested I use Men’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam rather than the 2% version marketed towards women, as he said the men’s version is the same medication as the women’s version, but the 5% formula offers a stronger dose that is typically more effective for women with my type of hair loss. 

Sure enough, after six months of using Men’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam as directed, applying it once a day all over my scalp, I started to see visible hair regrowth. My hair looked healthier and fuller, and my hairdresser even noticed new baby hairs growing in places where my hair had noticeably thinned out. Using Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam consistently every day allowed my hair to continue to regrow over the course of a year—and my hair has now regrown to be even healthier and fuller than it was before it started thinning.

To buy: Men's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam, 3-Pack $53 (was $78); amazon.com

Over the years, I’ve used a bunch of products that claim to promote hair growth, from vitamins to hair oil, but nothing worked until I started using Rogaine. Rogaine 5% Minoxidil, either in its liquid or foam form, is the first treatment Dr. Avram recommends for both female and male pattern hair loss. “Laser and PRP [Platelet-rich plasma] therapy can work as well [to combat hair loss], but those aren’t medicine. The only medical therapy is Minoxidil for both men and women [struggling with hair loss],” he says. 

Amazon Prime Day Men's Rogaine Extra Strength

Amazon

To buy: Men's Rogaine Extra Strength 5% Minoxidil Topical Solution $52; amazon.com

We recommend speaking to a dermatologist, hair loss specialist, or trichologist before beginning your Rogaine treatment to make sure it’s the right treatment for your type of hair loss.

Shop More Prime Day Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
best hair growth serum
The 12 Best Hair Growth Serums of 2023
A woman holds a brush and a clump of hair that fell out.
7 Ways To Regrow Thinning Hair
Amazon Prime Day Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
I'm Obsessed With My Dyson Cordless Vacuum, and It Just Got Marked Down Over $120 for Prime Day
Prime Day Announcement Tout
Amazon Just Revealed Prime Day 2023 Dates—Plus, 65 Early Deals You Can Already Shop
Amazon Prime Day Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Shoppers Say This Popular Shark Vacuum Is a ‘Must-Have’ for People with Allergies—and It’s on Early Prime Day Sale
Perimenopause products tout
Women Dealing with Perimenopause Swear These Products Provide Major Symptom Relief
TK N95 masks for wildfire smoke Tout
Protect Yourself Against Wildfire Smoke With These NIOSH-Approved Face Masks—and Many Are on Sale
Nurses Swear These TK Shoes Keep Them Comfy All Day tout
ER Nurses Rave These Shoes Are ‘Seriously So Comfortable’—Plus More Cushioned Sneakers, Starting at Just $49
A man looking at his receding hairline in the mirror
Everything You Need to Know About Receding Hairlines
Best Hair Growth Shampoos
The 7 Best Hair Growth Shampoos of 2023
A woman holding a wooden comb in her hands, and a clump of hair that is falling out on the other hand
13 Reasons Your Hair Is Falling Out
Midsection Of Woman Holding Brush With Fallen Hair
18 Causes of Hair Loss—And What You Can Do About It
balding man looking into mirror
Oral Minoxidil for Hair Loss: What to Know About Off-Label Use of the Drug
Woman in a pink bathrobe pulling hair out of a brush.
What You Need to Know About Postpartum Hair Loss
Portrait of old mother with cancer and hair loss from anti-cancer drugs and her middle aged daughter
How Is Alopecia Treated?
Medicine Delivery
10 Best Online Pharmacies to Help You Get the Meds You Need