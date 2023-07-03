Thinning hair isn’t fun for anyone. But, while male pattern hair loss is often discussed in the media and is a well-known phenomenon, female pattern hair loss isn’t talked about as much. I didn’t know of its existence either until about three years ago when I started experiencing hair loss and noticed thinning hair around my part at the age of 25. I’ve always had thin hair, but up until this point, I never thought I might have an actual genetic condition that was causing me to lose my hair.

After being diagnosed with androgenic alopecia, also known as female pattern hair loss, my board-certified dermatologist recommended Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam—and it has completely transformed my hair.

If you’re also struggling with female pattern hair loss and want to try Rogaine for yourself, today is the day to stock up—thanks to an early Prime Day deal, you can currently snag a three month supply of Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for only $53, which is a whopping 32 percent off the normal price of $78.

You might be wondering if Rogaine is really the right product for you. At first, I too was skeptical—when I thought of Rogaine, I pictured TV commercials for the product exclusively featuring men twice my age—did I really fit into the demographic of people who should be using this product? But my doctor, Dr. Marc Avram, MD, assured me that Mixoxidil is the most reliable treatment when it comes to female pattern hair loss.

According to Dr. Avram, “Minoxidil is the only FDA-approved treatment for both male and female pattern hair loss.” Dr. Avram also suggested I use Men’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam rather than the 2% version marketed towards women, as he said the men’s version is the same medication as the women’s version, but the 5% formula offers a stronger dose that is typically more effective for women with my type of hair loss.

Sure enough, after six months of using Men’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam as directed, applying it once a day all over my scalp, I started to see visible hair regrowth. My hair looked healthier and fuller, and my hairdresser even noticed new baby hairs growing in places where my hair had noticeably thinned out. Using Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam consistently every day allowed my hair to continue to regrow over the course of a year—and my hair has now regrown to be even healthier and fuller than it was before it started thinning.

Over the years, I’ve used a bunch of products that claim to promote hair growth, from vitamins to hair oil, but nothing worked until I started using Rogaine. Rogaine 5% Minoxidil, either in its liquid or foam form, is the first treatment Dr. Avram recommends for both female and male pattern hair loss. “Laser and PRP [Platelet-rich plasma] therapy can work as well [to combat hair loss], but those aren’t medicine. The only medical therapy is Minoxidil for both men and women [struggling with hair loss],” he says.

We recommend speaking to a dermatologist, hair loss specialist, or trichologist before beginning your Rogaine treatment to make sure it’s the right treatment for your type of hair loss.