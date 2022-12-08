Neck and shoulder pain nags most of us from time to time, and unfortunately, studies show that it only gets worse as we age. While women tend to suffer from it more often than men, the truth is, chronic aches and pains can affect anyone at any time, whether they’re hunched over a computer all day or sleeping on a bad mattress at night. (Sound familiar?)

The good news is, you don’t always have to shell out the big bucks to get some relief. Sure, fancy massages and weekly visits to the chiropractor can feel amazing, but there are quicker (and more affordable) solutions you may want to try first.

Right now, Amazon shoppers are swearing by the Neck and Shoulder Relaxer — a cervical traction device that promises to ease neck pain, promote cervical spine alignment, and even help treat symptoms of TMJ. In fact, the Relaxer has more than 55,000 reviews from happy customers who all say that it’s helped them with a variety of health problems. And best of all, it’s 44% off for a limited time!

To buy: Neck and Shoulder Relaxer $17 (was $30); amazon.com

“I’ve suffered with migraines for 35 years,” shared one reviewer, who said they often wake up with debilitating headaches that stem from neck and shoulder pain. “I figured I’d give this a shot to see if stretching before bed and first thing in the morning might help relieve the headache.”

Lo and behold, it did.

“Unexpectedly, I have found [that spending just] about five minutes on this device puts me straight to sleep and surprisingly has led to the best night’s unmedicated sleep in years,” they continued.

Another reviewer said they were “astounded” by the immediate relief it offered.

“I suffer from degenerative disc disease in my neck and also have fibromyalgia,” the customer shared. “This one item has done more for me in 10 minutes than any amount of yoga, exercise, weight loss, physiotherapy, massage, medication ... you name it, ever could.”

While the Relaxer may not look too comfy at first-glance, it’s not meant to be used for long periods of time—just 10 minutes a day. Its V-shaped design is made of soft and flexible foam, which helps support proper curvature of the spine. Gentle massage nodes help ease muscle tension, and a strong, stable base keeps the Relaxer in place while you close your eyes and wait for it to work its magic.

Some customers have also found it to be a great addition to their existing PT regimen.

“One of the things my physical therapist does for me is put my neck in traction for about 10 minutes at the end of my sessions [and it] makes a huge difference,” one reviewer said. “I wanted to find a way to do something similar for myself at home safely … Then I found this product. I use it about once a day—after work or before bed—and it helps stretch my neck in addition to the other exercises my PT has me do.”

Though it may take a few days to notice any changes, many customers say the Relaxer has quickly become an important part of their nightly routine. (And with good reason.)

“My neck takes on all of my work stress,” one customer shared. “By the time I bought this I was at my wit’s end. My husband would massage my neck at night, but I would still be stiff and sore upon waking in the morning, and would toss and turn during the night.”

Now, she spends 15 minutes a night on the Neck and Shoulder relaxer, right after taking a shower and before heading to bed. And so far, it’s been a total game-changer.

“[It] helps me sleep through the night without waking up because of pain,” the customer shared.“I can also turn my neck slightly to either side to get exactly the area of my neck that’s the tightest.”

