This Popular Resistance Band Set is Less Than $13 and Perfect for Travel or Home

Working out on-the-go has never been easier—or more affordable.

By
Esther Carlstone
esther-carlstone
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Health and Parents. She comes from an extensive background in lifestyle media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products that truly make a difference in people's everyday lives.
health's editorial guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Renoj Resistance Bands,

Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Whether you're trying to increase your strength training at home, leveling up your yoga or pilates routine, or trying to figure out a way to keep your workouts going while traveling, resistance bands are the answer. They're portable, affordable, and perhaps most importantly, effective. A 2019 study published in Sage Open Medicine found that "resistance training with elastic devices provides similar strength gains when compared to resistance training performed from conventional devices."

While you can't toss free weights into your carry-on bag or purse, resistance bands can be easily taken almost anywhere. All your workout really needs is a some floor space and these bands. And the price point couldn't be better—the super popular Renoj Resistant Bands set from Amazon is currently on major sale for just under $13!

Renoj Resistance Bands,

Amazon

To buy: Renoj Resistance Bands, $13 (was $19); amazon.com

The natural latex set comes with five bands ranging from "X-Light" to "X-Heavy" resistance, and also includes a velvet carrying bag to store them in. The instruction booklet highlights various workouts one can do with the bands and people seem to adore this set judging from the over 13,000 5-star reviews.

One satisfied reviewer shared that they they were "amazed at how much stretching these resistance bands can take, and the burn can absolutely be felt," while others mentioned that the bands were "very durable" and "very soft."

Yet another person commented on how essential these are for on-the-go workouts: "Everyone who travels needs to have a set of these bands in their bag. They pack up so small and light you'll easily forget you are carrying around with you one of the most effective tools for getting an awesome workout on the go."

To buy: Renoj Resistance Bands, $13 (was $19); amazon.com

And if you need some inspiration from some resistance band workouts, check out our super simple resistance band workouts for a better butt or to strengthen your core.

Shop More Health Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Panel Sound USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddle Lightweight Pickleball Paddles Set of 2
This Bestselling Pickleball Set Is a Whopping $50 Off Right Now
BraceAbility Plantar Fasciitis Night Sock
This Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint Got Rid of All My Foot Pain—And It's on Major Sale
Shiatsu Back Neck Massager with Heat
This Deeply Discounted Massager Is My Go-To for Chronic Neck and Shoulder Pain
Pyrex Simply Store 18-Pc Glass Food Storage Containers
Swap Out Your Stained Plastic Containers for This Popular Glass Pyrex Set That's $10 Off Right Now
Size Inclusive Sports Bras Nordstrom Tout
Save Over 77% Off Size-Inclusive Sports Bras at Nordstrom, Old Navy, Athleta and More
NEWGO Headache Ice Pack Tout
This Headache Relief Band Is My Go-To for Bad Migraines—And It’s Only $12 Right Now
foot heel care
11 Products Under $20 That Will Finally Soothe Those Cracked, Dry Heels
51-best-gifts-for-guys-who-love-to-work-out
The 51 Best Gifts for Guys Who Love to Work Out
Peleton Bike Alternatives on Sale Tout
Indoor Exercise Bikes from Echelon, Sunny, Schwinn, and More Are All on Sale Right Now
Water Bottles - Hydration Roundup
Stay Hydrated in 2023 With Major Deals On Hydro Flask, CamelBak, & More on Amazon Right Now
Group of people running together on waterfront
17 Places To Buy Cheap Workout Clothes
Best After Xmas Sales on Workout Equipment
Kick Those New Year's Resolutions Into Gear with These Jaw-Dropping After Christmas Sales on Workout Equipment
Apple-Fitness-Plus
I Tried Apple's New Fitness+ Streaming Workout Service—Here's What You Need to Know About It
Online Fitness Class Practicing Weight Training Workout
Best Online Fitness Classes of 2023
Best Exercise Trampolines of 2023
The 8 Best Exercise Trampolines of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Stocking Stuffers Under $40 for Health tout
Health and Wellness Gifts Under $40 That'll Still Get Here in Time for Christmas