This Popular Resistance Band Set is Less Than $13 and Perfect for Travel or Home

Whether you're trying to increase your strength training at home, leveling up your yoga or pilates routine, or trying to figure out a way to keep your workouts going while traveling, resistance bands are the answer. They're portable, affordable, and perhaps most importantly, effective. A 2019 study published in Sage Open Medicine found that "resistance training with elastic devices provides similar strength gains when compared to resistance training performed from conventional devices."

While you can't toss free weights into your carry-on bag or purse, resistance bands can be easily taken almost anywhere. All your workout really needs is a some floor space and these bands. And the price point couldn't be better—the super popular Renoj Resistant Bands set from Amazon is currently on major sale for just under $13!

Amazon

To buy: Renoj Resistance Bands, $13 (was $19); amazon.com

The natural latex set comes with five bands ranging from "X-Light" to "X-Heavy" resistance, and also includes a velvet carrying bag to store them in. The instruction booklet highlights various workouts one can do with the bands and people seem to adore this set judging from the over 13,000 5-star reviews.

One satisfied reviewer shared that they they were "amazed at how much stretching these resistance bands can take, and the burn can absolutely be felt," while others mentioned that the bands were "very durable" and "very soft."

Yet another person commented on how essential these are for on-the-go workouts: "Everyone who travels needs to have a set of these bands in their bag. They pack up so small and light you'll easily forget you are carrying around with you one of the most effective tools for getting an awesome workout on the go."

To buy: Renoj Resistance Bands, $13 (was $19); amazon.com



And if you need some inspiration from some resistance band workouts, check out our super simple resistance band workouts for a better butt or to strengthen your core.