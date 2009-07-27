Tooth Implants That Increase Libido, Denny's Sued Over Salt, and the Health Risks of Divorce

- Who knew that tooth implants could increase your sex drive? Or that you really should chew gum for healthier teeth—as much as six or seven pieces a day? These 50 surprising secrets that your dentist wants you to know have (almost!) helped us get over our fear of sitting in that chair! [Reader’s Digest]
- We do our best to stay well within the suggested range of 1,500 to 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day. The fine cuisine of Denny’s, however, isn’t so salt conscious. Dishes like the Meat Lover’s Scramble pack more than twice the recommended daily amount into one meal! Now the Center for Science in the Public Interest is suing the restaurant for serving such dangerously salty dishes. [That’s Fit]
- De-stress, improve concentration and memory, and tame acid reflux. It’s not an all-expenses-paid, weeklong spa getaway, but the little-known health benefits of chewing gum! [Real Simple]
- We can’t help reading about Jon and Kate’s highly publicized split. Not only because it makes for great gossip, but because couples who split up face some serious health risks: Divorced men and women are 20% more likely to experience conditions like heart disease, diabetes, or cancer than married people. [Newsweek]