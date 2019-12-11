Image zoom South_agency/Getty Images

One of the cool things you can do with a fitness tracker is sync up with your friends and family to motivate one another and even get a little friendly competition going. One of the not-so-cool consequences of this is discovering something you’d really rather wasn’t true about their routine.

Like when you find out your boyfriend is cheating on you because his physical activity levels are skyrocketing in the middle of the night while you're no where near each other. That’s exactly what happened to NFL reporter Jane Slater, who revealed on Twitter that she found out her ex-boyfriend was cheating on her by reviewing his Fitbit data.

When he was “unaccounted for” late one night, his heart data showed increased activity around 4 a.m. “Wish the story wasn’t real,” wrote Slater.

An Ex Boyfriend once got me a Fitbit for Christmas. I loved it. We synched up, motivated each other... didn’t hate it until he was unaccounted for at 4am and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app 🥴wish the story wasn’t real. https://t.co/npRkLJYYz0 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2019

It wasn’t long before her story spread, to the point where Slater even had to issue a “disclaimer” to stop people speculating about another (totally innocent, non-cheating) ex-boyfriend, who had “received a number of group text inquiries.”

“Austin Bf was one of the best boyfriends I ever had,” clarified Slater. “Our issue was timing not cheating.”

While Slater described some of the news coverage of her Fitbit story as “a little jarring,” she seemed pretty psyched about a musical tribute to her unfortunate Fitbit experience: Shari Rowe’s “10 Minute Tune” on The Ty Bentli Show.

Disclaimer: I feel the need to defend the honor of my ex boyfriend in Austin. He’s received a number of group text inquiries 😂 he is not the man I reference in the tweet below. In fact, Austin Bf was one of the best boyfriends I ever had. Our issue was timing not cheating. https://t.co/esPU8GJl3g — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2019

“It’s official my life is a country song,” tweeted Slater. “I appreciate the laughs & support. The coverage has been a little jarring bc while I cover the news, I never want to be in it. To people looking to advance this story, I have no interest in identifying him from years ago.”

It’s official my life is a country song. I appreciate the laughs & support. The coverage has been a little jarring bc while I cover the news, I never want to be in it. To people looking to advance this story, I have no interest in identifying him from years ago. I’m Gucci 🤣 https://t.co/ifHEIkVwCN — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 9, 2019

Slater later tweeted to say the Fitbit incident took place “in the 2010-2015 time period” and said her ex wasn’t “scorned or sad.”

“He’s moved on. I’ve moved on. I’m not interested in dragging, naming him or talking about it. I was merely weighing in on the Peloton drama,” she wrote, referring to the Peloton workout bike holiday commercial that ignited the Internet last week.

Stop the madness already. This Fitbit thing was funny until it wasn’t. It happened in the 2010-2015 time period. I’m not scorned or sad. He’s moved on. I’ve moved on. I’m not interested in dragging, naming him or talking about it. I was merely weighing in on the Peloton drama 🙄 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 10, 2019

The identity of Slater’s ex-boyfriend is the last thing Fitbit wearers (28 million strong) should be concerned about. With Google poised to take over Fitbit in a $2.1 billion deal, the tech company will have access to lots of personal data, such as when you have your period, how much you ate for dinner, and, quite possibly, if you’re cheating on your partner.

