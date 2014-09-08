Not So Happily Ever After? Head to the Divorce Hotel

Well, here's one way to make the bitter ending of a treasured relationship a little sweeter. The Gideon Putnam Resort in Saratoga Springs, New York, has long been a coveted spot to host a wedding. But now the owners have announced the opening of a side business: a 'Divorce Hotel.'

For $5,000, couples get separate rooms for the weekend, the services of a divorce mediator, and access to the resort's sprawling facilities, which include a golf course, numerous swimming pools, and a full spa. The idea being that by check-out time Sunday, the two walk out refreshed and single. (A judge would still need to review the signed papers.)

"From our point of view, these are more guests with a specific need, and we have an opportunity to help them to fill that need," a representative from Gideon Putnam told the New York Post. "We don't see it as it different from any of our other groups." The Divorce Hotel will open for business later this month.

The creator of the concept, Jim Halfens, says he came up with the idea after watching a friend become very depressed while going through a painful divorce. And if you've ever been part of (or witness to) a divorce, you have to concede he has a point—the proceedings can be brutal, and they're not uncommon. Between 40 and 50% of married couples in the United States divorce, according to the American Psychological Association.

Though the Gideon Putnam Resort is the first hotel to sign on here in the U.S., Divorce Hotel has been in operation for years in The Netherlands.

If you're thinking, hmm, that would make a good reality show, you're a little late. A Divorce Hotel TV show is in fact in the works, but has so far not been picked up by any American networks.

And since weddings will still take place at the resort, reps for Gideon Putnam say they would be "sensitive" to keeping the groups in separate areas.

