Need a Healthy Date Idea? 3 Websites That Make It Easy

It’s easy to fall into a date night routine--whether it's dinner and a movie or takeout and Netflix, we all have our go-to activities. Although a nice meal and a good movie are fun at first, they quickly lose novelty and all that food can add inches to your waist. So why not shake up your routine with a one-of-a-kind date that gets you and your partner up and moving? Try out one (or all!) of these websites for unique, fun, and active dates.

Sösh is a free website that recommends activities in San Francisco and New York City. Members create a profile and fill out their favorite neighborhoods and interests, and then Sösh curates a personalized homepage of events, activities, and places. You can easily look for something active, like paddling the Orchard Beach Lagoon at Pelham Bay Park or dancing in Bryant Park, and then plan a date with help from the Sösh concierge or bookmark it for later. Not in San Fran or NYC? Sösh is coming soon to Chicago, Boston, and LA!

Want to try something new and explore your city? Check out SideTour, an online marketplace that connects users with talented locals who host dining, educational, and active experiences. Find your inner zen with an escape to a local farm for yoga and a field-to-table dinner, or get your adrenaline pumping with a whitewater rafting adventure. Each host is screened to make sure they provide a topnotch experience, and SideTour is continually adding events and activities to its collection. The marketplace is currently available in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., but it’s expanding to other cities in the US and abroad.

No time to plan and book a date? Then try HowAboutWe for Couples. Members pay a monthly fee of $22, and have access to dozens of hand-picked dates, membership rewards, and HowAboutWe’s concierge service. They offer a slew of dining and cultural dates, as well as heart pumping activities like boot camp for two or couples hip hop class at Alvin Ailey. Simply pick a date, and HowAboutWe takes care of the rest. It’s the easiest way to shake up date night and burn a few calories.

So step out of you and your partner’s comfort zone and amp your evening and heart rate up with one of these websites.

