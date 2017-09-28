Why This Italian Fitness Instructor Decided to Marry Herself (You Have to See the Photos)

No soulmate, no problem. Tired of waiting for the right man to come along, Italian fitness instructor Laura Mesi took matters into her own hands by celebrating a wedding . . . to herself.

Mesi told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that she had always wanted a big wedding, and after a long-term relationship ended a few years ago, she decided that if she hadn't met Mr. Right before her 40th birthday, she would marry herself instead.

RELATED: 30 Signs You're in a Toxic Relationship

Mesi made good on that promise with a lavish ceremony and reception held in Lissone, Italy, with 70 family and friends by her side.

"[L]oves, friends, acquaintances, colleagues, relatives will come in and out of your days all the time but you, only you, are definitely the person you'll spend your whole life with," she wrote in a post on her Facebook page.

Self-marriage may be unconventional, but Mesi opted to incorporate classic traditions like a white dress, diamond ring, champagne toast (the label said "Single"), and wedding cake (with just a bride figurine at the top) into her big day.

After the wedding, the fitness instructor kept the celebrations going with a solo honeymoon in Egypt.

"This is my fairy-tale wedding—only without a Prince Charming," Mesi wrote. "If one day I find a man with whom I can plan a future I'll be happy, but my happiness does not depend on him."

We'll toast to that.