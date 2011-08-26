A Hurricane's Effects on Pregnancy, How to Have More Energy in the Morning, and Side Effects of Falling in Love

- How do you deal with being bombarded by fast-food ads on TV? One blogger suggests a “shrinking” game. [dailySpark]
- Can’t function before you’ve had your cup of joe? Read up on these 13 easy ways to feel more energetic in the morning. [HuffPost]
- Running isn’t for everyone. But if you do decide to give it a try, here are five things one runner wishes she had known from day one. [FitSugar]
- Love Greek yogurt? These new Greek-style veggie dips cut down on the fat in typical, sour-cream-based condiments. [Vital Juice]
- Botox isn’t only used to plump lips or freeze faces. It can actually be useful in treating legitimate medical conditions. The FDA recently added urinary incontinence to the list. [TIME Healthland]
- If you live on the East Coast, you’re undoubtedly preparing for (or at least thinking about) Hurricane Irene. But if you’re pregnant, the impending storm may bring another concern. So do hurricanes really induce labor? [Fox News Health]
- Steve Jobs has resigned as CEO of Apple, allegedly due to health problems. [People]
- You already know falling in love creates a volatile chemical mix that gives you that walking-on-clouds feeling. But it can also slap you with nausea, sleeplessness, dizziness, and other side effects, making us believe there’s some seriousness to the term lovesick. [Vitamin G]