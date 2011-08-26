A Hurricane's Effects on Pregnancy, How to Have More Energy in the Morning, and Side Effects of Falling in Love

Health.com
August 26, 2011

  • How do you deal with being bombarded by fast-food ads on TV? One blogger suggests a “shrinking” game. [dailySpark]

  • Love Greek yogurt? These new Greek-style veggie dips cut down on the fat in typical, sour-cream-based condiments. [Vital Juice]

  • Steve Jobs has resigned as CEO of Apple, allegedly due to health problems. [People]

