11 Ways to Reignite the Spark in Your Relationship

If you’ve been in a long-term relationship—whether it’s a marriage or dating—you know that it can be tough to keep the passion from the early days of your relationship alive. Maybe you’ve gotten busy with work, kids, or your other responsibilities and you haven’t been able to make time for each other.

It’s nothing to worry about, though. There are plenty of ways that you can reignite the spark so you can move back into a more romantic partnership rather than a disconnected one. Watch the video for 11 expert-backed ways that you can fall back in love with your significant other and bring back the passion.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Be more touchy-feely: Touching boosts brain chemicals that trigger loving feelings. Also, a 20-second hug can trigger a significant oxytocin release.

Sleep closer together: Snuggly couples reported more relationship satisfaction. So, cuddle up in bed!

Limit technology: Cut out phones and television at mealtimes and in the bedroom. It may help you give each other your full attention and feel more connected.

Take a vacation: Even a “staycation” at home can refresh your bond.

Say thank you: Gratitude is a key component of successful relationships. It can foster a sense of well-being and openness with your partner.

Pucker up: Studies show that kissing frequently may contribute more to relationship satisfaction than frequent sex.

Give compliments: It can help you see him or her in a more positive light.

Incorporate surprise: Novelty and excitement can spice up any relationship. Take turns planning secret activities or dates at a new restaurant.

Create something together: For some couples, that something is children. But it can also be a business, a charity, or even a home-remodeling project.

Turn on the flirt: Being affectionate or sexually suggestive adds excitement to any romance.

Exercise together: Breaking a sweat with your partner may increase your physical attraction.