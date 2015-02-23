Here's What Happens When Guys Read Each Other's Texts to Their Girlfriends

Sure, a guy may play it cool with his buddies, but what about when he’s texting with his significant other? If he’s like many of the men in this social experiment of sorts thrown together by Elite Daily, he’s saccharine to the max.

The folks behind this aw-worthy video had sets of male friends swap phones, and then filmed them reading each other's texts to their girlfriends. What follows is almost too hard to watch because it's so. freaking. cute.

RELATED: 10 Ways to Improve Your Relationship Instantly

Probably the best text comes from a tall, bearded guy who responds to his girlfriend’s message about her bad day by writing: “Oh no, that’s terrible. I want you to have a good day. I’ll have to talk to 'the days.”

The friend reading it says, “You said that? Did you talk to ‘the days?’” All embarrassed, the texter fires back with a laugh, “I did talk to the days!"

Another guy's text reads, “I want to Skype too, let’s Skype for a little bit.” Her response: “I’m blushing” to which he replies, “I want to see the blush. Why can’t you just be here right now? I want to kiss you.” As all of this is laid bare by his buddy, the author's own cheeks flush.

RELATED: 12 Secrets to Better Orgasms

Things get a little racy, too. One guy scrolls his friend's inbox and says: “You’ve got a lot of naked pictures of her here.” Well then.

Another reads, “Hey you, you got a free crib tomorrow?” making you wonder whether this is a relationship he's texting about or rather a hookup situation. (Hey, we're not judging, assuming they're practicing safer sex.)

Later, one of the guys reads, “Hopefully see you Friday” followed by a heart-eye emoji. “You’ve got to use plenty of emojis,” the texter says in defense. Important, of course, as a recent Match.com survey suggested that people who use emojis have more sex.

It's hard to say what's better: seeing the dudes blush and squirm, or hearing how sweet they can be.

RELATED: Here’s How to Make the Best Online Dating Profile, According to Science