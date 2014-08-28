Boston Bombing Survivor Weds His Rehab Nurse

That old cliché about silver linings has proven true for Boston Marathon bombing survivor James Costello. The worst day of his life led him to the best: This past Saturday, he married Krista D’Agostino, the nurse he met during recovery.

The photograph of a dazed Costello in burned, shredded clothes following the April 15, 2013 attack appeared nationally. He suffered severe burns and had multiple surgeries before rehabbing at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where Krista worked as a nurse.

Though they met in horrific circumstances, their wedding was one big party. The newlyweds and 150 guests danced the night away at the Hyatt Regency in Boston, according to the New York Post. Boston-based Sam Adams Brewery donated a special “Brewlywed Ale” for the occasion.

Costello’s optimism in the face of tragedy is inspiring. “April 15 was one of the worst days of my life. I soon wondered why and for what reason this has happened," he wrote on Facebook after proposing in December. "I now realize why I was involved in the tragedy. It was to meet my best friend, and the love of my life.”

While much of the world may be buzzing about Brangelina tying the knot, these nuptials really warm our hearts.