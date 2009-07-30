The Voice of Mr. Right, the Dangerous Power of Perfume, and Why Redheads and Dentists Don't Mix

- Nobody loves going to the dentist. But a new study found that redheads in particular may really hate inspections of their pearly whites. A common gene in people with ginger-colored locks may make them resistant to certain pain medications often used in the dentist’s chair, leading to not-so-comfy visits. [Rodale]
- Lots of little things we find attractive in members of the opposite sex are supposedly deeply rooted in our evolutionary instinct to find a good mate to reproduce with. Just like appearance, a voice can attract us to Mr. Right too. [DivineCaroline]
- Imagine how convenient it would be to have a doctor’s opinion of that weird new rash with just the click of your mouse. It may not be as far-fetched as it sounds. Cisco and UnitedHealth Group are looking into the doctor visits of the future: Web chats. [Wired]
- At least 30 workers in a Texas office building were taken to a local hospital today after two complained of chest pains and headaches from a strange smell near their cubicles. A hazmat crew feared it was a carbon monoxide leak, but later determined it was only a coworker’s strong perfume! [MSNBC]
- Hate wasting the globs of mustard left at the bottom of the jar, or the chunks of broccoli stem you trim off? So do we. That’s why we love these tips for creative ways to use those little bits and pieces you don’t want to waste. [Whole Story]
