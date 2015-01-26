29 Days to a Healthier Relationship

You’ve tamed the laundry, hit a home run at work, and dished up a family dinner. Forget anything? Oh, right—your partner!

It’s easy to simply co-exist with the person next to you in bed. But a rise in "gray" divorce (couples over 50 calling it quits) suggests that neglecting your relationship is a bad idea.

Isn't it time to add a little love to your to-do list? Try these 29 libido-boosting ideas.