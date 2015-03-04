There are lots of great things about being in a long-term relationship: Research shows that happy couples, in many ways, have better health and overall wellbeing than their single or divorced peers. After all, a loving partner can offer companionship, comfort, and physical and emotional support when you need it.

But after years of marriage or dating, a significant other can start to feel more like a roommate than a romantic partner. Maybe you've grown apart, you're busy with work and kids, or the spark's just not there anymore. For whatever reason you've found yourself falling out of love, here's how the experts suggest you find your way back in.