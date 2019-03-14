Since there aren’t many ingredients in this recipe, choosing the right ones makes all the difference. Chickpea pasta has about half the carbs of traditional penne and double the protein. Ricotta adds a delectable creaminess, although shredded mozzarella or grated Parm work in a pinch. Look for pesto from the refrigerated section of your supermarket; it has a fresher flavor than the shelf-stable varieties.
How to Make It
Bring 8 cups of water to a boil in a large pot. Add pasta, and cook according to package directions. Reserve 1/4 cup cooking water. Drain well.
While pasta cooks, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add zucchini and tomatoes. Cook, stirring often, until zucchini is golden brown and tomatoes begin to burst, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Add pesto, lemon juice, salt, pepper, drained pasta, and reserved cooking water to skillet; stir until combined. Sprinkle with lemon zest; dollop with ricotta cheese.
Also appeared in: Health, April, 2019