Zucchini and Pesto Pasta

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
By Emily Nabors Hall

Since there aren’t many ingredients in this recipe, choosing the right ones makes all the difference. Chickpea pasta has about half the carbs of traditional penne and double the protein. Ricotta adds a delectable creaminess, although shredded mozzarella or grated Parm work in a pinch. Look for pesto from the refrigerated section of your supermarket; it has a fresher flavor than the shelf-stable varieties.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces chickpea pasta (such as Banza)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups chopped zucchini
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup pesto, from the refrigerated section
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1/4 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 451
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 41g
  • Sugar per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 832mg
  • Iron per serving 7mg
  • Calcium per serving 178mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 8 cups of water to a boil in a large pot. Add pasta, and cook according to package directions. Reserve 1/4 cup cooking water. Drain well.

Step 2

While pasta cooks, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add zucchini and tomatoes. Cook, stirring often, until zucchini is golden brown and tomatoes begin to burst, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Add pesto, lemon juice, salt, pepper, drained pasta, and reserved cooking water to skillet; stir until combined. Sprinkle with lemon zest; dollop with ricotta cheese.

