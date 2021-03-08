Zucchini Pancakes With Poached Eggs
Za’atar—a Middle Eastern spice blend made from dried herbs like oregano and thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, and more—elevates these pancakes with a bright, floral, herby flavor that contrasts the rich egg yolks. The blend brings body benefits, too: Its components are full of antioxidants.
Health April 2021
Credit: Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
283 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 279mg; sodium 626mg; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 15g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 4g.