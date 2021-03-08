Fill a large, deep skillet with water to a depth of 1½ inches. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Break 1 egg into a small bowl. Using the handle of a slotted spoon, gently stir simmering water to create a small vortex. Slide egg into center of vortex. Repeat process 3 times with remaining 3 eggs on different sides of skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until whites are set but yolks are still runny, 2½ to 3½ minutes, adjusting heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer. Using slotted spoon, remove eggs, and transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.