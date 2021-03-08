Zucchini Pancakes With Poached Eggs

Rating: Unrated

Za’atar—a Middle Eastern spice blend made from dried herbs like oregano and thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, and more—elevates these pancakes with a bright, floral, herby flavor that contrasts the rich egg yolks. The blend brings body benefits, too: Its components are full of antioxidants.

By Liz Mervosh
Health April 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
50 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250°F. Place chopped zucchini noodles in a large colander set over a large bowl, and toss with ½ teaspoon salt. Let stand 15 minutes. Discard drained liquid in bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer zucchini to a clean kitchen towel and squeeze firmly over sink to remove as much liquid as possible. Transfer to a large bowl. Add panko, fresh herbs, scallions, lemon zest, za’atar, pepper, and 2 eggs; massage together just until mixture clumps together in your hands, about 2 minutes.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Spoon ½ cup zucchini mixture into your palm, and flatten into a thin, compact pancake (4 to 5 inches in diameter). Make 3 more pancakes in the same manner. Cook pancakes in hot skillet until browned and slightly crisp around edges, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer pancakes to a wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet; place in oven to keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and remaining zucchini mixture. (You will have 8 cooked pancakes total.)

  • Fill a large, deep skillet with water to a depth of 1½ inches. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Break 1 egg into a small bowl. Using the handle of a slotted spoon, gently stir simmering water to create a small vortex. Slide egg into center of vortex. Repeat process 3 times with remaining 3 eggs on different sides of skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until whites are set but yolks are still runny, 2½ to 3½ minutes, adjusting heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer. Using slotted spoon, remove eggs, and transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.

  • Sprinkle zucchini pancakes evenly with remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Divide pancakes evenly among 4 plates; top with poached eggs, and garnish with additional fresh herbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 279mg; sodium 626mg; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 15g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 4g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 03/19/2021