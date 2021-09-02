Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Wings

Common spices come together with yogurt, lemon, and garlic to create a deeply flavorful marinade that's perfect for these wings, or whatever cut of chicken you prefer. (The seasonings also contain tons of antioxidants.) Serve these as an appetizer or with veggies on the side.

By Liz Mervosh
Health October 2021

Credit: ANTONIS ACHILLEOS

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together cumin, pepper, allspice, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Set aside 1 1/2 teaspoons of the mixture for sprinkling. Stir together yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, and remaining cumin mixture in a large bowl; add chicken drumettes and flats and turn to coat using tongs. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 3 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 450°F with rack in top third position. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, and set a wire rack on top of it. Arrange chicken pieces in a single layer, spacing apart evenly on rack; discard marinade. Sprinkle evenly with reserved cumin mixture. Roast in oven, flipping every 15 minutes, until chicken is deeply browned, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven; sprinkle evenly with salt. Transfer chicken to a small platter and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 132mg; sodium 337mg; carbohydrates 2g; protein 24g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 5g.
