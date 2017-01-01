Yogurt-and-Curry-Marinated Chicken

Greg Dupree; Styling: Ginny Branch
Active Time
25 Mins
Chill Time
4 Hours
Total Time
4 Hours 25 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
Adam Hickman
June 2016

Parsley is pretty, but it’s much more than a garnish. It’s also rich in vitamins A, C, and K, along with anti-inflammatory, disease-fighting flavonoids.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-in. cubes
  • 2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2/3 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium zucchini (about 10 oz.) cut into 1-in. cubes
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes
  • Grapeseed oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, torn
  • 6 lime wedges, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 335
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 89mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 487mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place chicken in a medium bowl and sprinkle with curry, salt and pepper. Stir in yogurt, lime juice and 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 12 hours. Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Thread chicken, zucchini and tomatoes alternately onto 12 (6-inch) wooden skewers.

Step 2

Preheat grill to medium-high (about 450°F). Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Grill skewers until done, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter, drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with lime wedges.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016

