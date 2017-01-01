- Calories per serving 335
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 89mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Sodium per serving 487mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Yogurt-and-Curry-Marinated Chicken
Parsley is pretty, but it’s much more than a garnish. It’s also rich in vitamins A, C, and K, along with anti-inflammatory, disease-fighting flavonoids.
How to Make It
Place chicken in a medium bowl and sprinkle with curry, salt and pepper. Stir in yogurt, lime juice and 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 12 hours. Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Thread chicken, zucchini and tomatoes alternately onto 12 (6-inch) wooden skewers.
Preheat grill to medium-high (about 450°F). Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Grill skewers until done, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter, drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with lime wedges.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016